超過4公頃關渡「秘境花海」綿延無際　限時30天免費打卡吸網美朝聖 | Guandu’s 4-hectares flower fields to kick off on November 1

【看CP學英文】台北關渡每到秋天就有超過4公頃的「關渡秘境花海」吸引大批網美前去，今年將於11/1正式綻放。

In the autumn, Taipei’s Guandu features 4 hectares of beautiful blooming flowers, which will open to the public on November 1.

總面積約4.38公頃的「關渡秘境花海」，種植了大量的大波斯菊、黃波斯菊、大百日草及向日葵，整整11月滿開的絕美花海，並以觀音山、大屯山群和蔚藍天空為背景，讓人拍出一張又一張的絕美花海照片，有總讓人不在市區的錯覺。

The 4.38-hectare field situated in Beitou is planted with a large number of blooming cosmos, yellow cosmos, Zinnia and sunflowers.

With the backdrop of Mount Guanyin, Mount Datun and the blue sky, you will be able to take pictures of these beautiful fields of blooming flowers.

另外，現場還特別舉辦FB打卡送好禮、IG美照大比拚以及手作體驗活動可以參與。

There will also be a giveaway for those who check into Facebook places. What’s more? The organizer will hold an Instagram photo contest, and hands-on activities during the flower blooming season.

因現場農地路面狹小、農田泥濘，請勿踩進農田內賞花，以免發生意外。並呼籲大家搭乘大眾交通工具前往，在假日加開免費「愛戀巴士」於捷運唭哩岸及捷運關渡站發車，讓雙北人在週末有踏青、遛狗、帶小孩放電、甚至是擄獲大批網美衝去打卡朝聖。

Please keep in mind that do not step into the flower fields as the field is muddy and the road is narrow.

Also, the Taipei city government encourages visitors to take public transport to get there. The shuttle bus will depart from Qilian MRT Station and from the Guandu MRT Station on weekends.