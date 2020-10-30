台灣同志大遊行31日登場　主題「成人之美」籲理解與尊重 | ‘Taiwan LGBT Pride’ to kick off on Saturday

【看CP學英文】第18屆台灣同志遊行將於周六在台北市政府前市民廣場登場。

The 18th annual Taiwan LGBT Pride parade will kick off on Saturday at Taipei City Hall Plaza.

今年主題「成人之美」，主辦單位台灣彩虹公民行動協會表示，性多樣社群（LGBTIQA+）不只是需要「被看見」，而是應該被真正地理解與尊重，每個人都是最美的存在。

Under the theme of “Beauty, My Own Way,” this year’s event goal is for the LGBTIQA+ community to not only be seen but also truly be understood and respected.

“Everyone is the most beautiful being,” Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association, the organizer of the event, wrote on the official website.

此外，今年也延續去年的好口碑，集合了近百家同志友善店家與 NGO 團體共同參與彩虹市集活動，市集將於活動當天 11:30 正式開始營運。

In addition, the event will feature 100 gay-friendly shops and NGOs participating in the Rainbow Bazaar, starting from 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

彩虹大使安溥、長期支持同志的安心亞和李英宏，以及用個人生命經驗創作的理想混蛋也將登台演出。

What’s more? There will be a series of performances by Rainbow ambassadors Anpu (安溥), Amber An (安心亞) and DJ Didilong (李英宏).

因為 COVID-19 疫情，今年有許多外國朋友無法到場參與，主辦單位透過 Google 的協助，將在遊行的 YouTube 官方頻道全程直播，希望透過無國界的直播讓世界各地朋友一同感受這場成人之美。

The organizers will broadcast the parade live on its official YouTube channel.

更多資訊請看2020台灣同志遊行官網 | For more information, visit Taiwan Pride Parade official website