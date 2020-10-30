‘Taiwan LGBT Pride’ to kick off on Saturday

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The 18th annual Taiwan LGBT Pride parade will kick off on Saturday at Taipei City Hall Plaza.

Under the theme of “Beauty, My Own Way,” this year’s event goal is for the LGBTIQA+ community to not only be seen but also truly be understood and respected.

“Everyone is the most beautiful being,” Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association, the organizer of the event, wrote on the official website.

In addition, the event will feature 100 gay-friendly shops and NGOs participating in the Rainbow Bazaar, starting from 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

What’s more? There will be a series of performances by Rainbow ambassadors Anpu (安溥), Amber An (安心亞) and DJ Didilong (李英宏).

The organizers will broadcast the parade live on its official YouTube channel.

