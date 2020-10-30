‘Taiwan LGBT Pride’ to kick off on Saturday

“2019 Taiwan LGBT Pride” (台灣同志遊行) attracted more than 200,000 participants on Saturday (Courtesy of Nicole Liao)

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The 18th annual Taiwan LGBT Pride parade will kick off on Saturday at Taipei City Hall Plaza. 

Under the theme of “Beauty, My Own Way,” this year’s event goal is for the LGBTIQA+ community to not only be seen but also truly be understood and respected.

Last year, the marchers departed early in the afternoon from Taipei City Hall Plaza and walked in a very light mood to Ketagalan Boulevard (Courtesy of Marriage Equality Coalition Taiwan)

“Everyone is the most beautiful being,” Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association, the organizer of the event, wrote on the official website. 

Taiwan’s parliament (Legislative Yuan) passed the Enforcement Act of Judicial Yuan Interpretation No. 748 on May 17, 2019 to allow two people of the same gender aged 18 or older to register a marriage. (Courtesy of Nicole Liao)
The 2019 Taiwan LGBT Pride, organized by Marriage Equality Coalition Taiwan, attracted more than 200,000 visitors from around the world. (Courtesy of Marriage Equality Coalition Taiwan)

In addition, the event will feature 100 gay-friendly shops and NGOs participating in the Rainbow Bazaar, starting from 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. 

Route of the parade (Courtesy of Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association)

What’s more? There will be a series of performances by Rainbow ambassadors Anpu (安溥), Amber An (安心亞) and DJ Didilong (李英宏).

The organizers will broadcast the parade live on its official YouTube channel. 

For more information, visit Taiwan Pride Parade official website