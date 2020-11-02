廣州風情完整呈現！通草畫保有鮮豔色彩不褪色 | Picturing Guangzhou: The Magic of Pith Paintings

【看CP學英文】首次瞥見這些被栽培兩年多的通草紙張，你可能會認為它看起來既輕、便宜、又沒特色。

Upon first glance, this paper peeled from 2-year-old rice paper plants looks lightweight, inexpensive and unremarkable.

然而，絕對不要小看它的厲害。加一點水和以水彩筆畫過，這個畫布將能「喚起」七彩的顏色。

However, make no mistake of underestimating its powers. With a little water and a brush, this potent canvas is capable of “awakening” colors.

通草紙獨特的質地加上其吸收和固定顏色的能力，能夠確保日後不再褪色。

The special texture of pith paper, coupled with its unique ability to absorb and store pigments, ensures that the colors will not fade with time.

通草畫盛行於19世紀的廣州，當時也吸引到各國商人的注意。

Pith paintings, also known as tong cao hua, gained popularity in 19th century Guangzhou and appealed to international traders.

通草畫大師蘇昕將畫作的獨特風情繪於紙張上，融合了西方的視覺畫作和中國的宮廷畫風。

Pith painting master Su Xin unfolds the unique history of pith paintings, which is characterized by its fusion of “western perspective painting” with “court-style skills from China”.

這些全面性的作品完整呈現了廣州的民生市景。數年後，這些畫作仍保有那鮮豔的色彩，市井生活躍然紙上。

These comprehensive paintings mostly depicted Guangzhou’s people, landscape, and daily life. Over the years, the colors preserved from these paintings continue to tell vibrant stories of people’s lives.