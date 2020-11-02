臉上瘀青、嘴唇流血！蛋炒飯網紅被路人重拳揍臉 | ‘Uncle Roger’ assaulted on way home in London

【看CP學英文】馬來西亞網紅Nigel Ng曾因扮演「羅傑叔叔」評論BBC蛋炒飯製作一炮而紅。近日，住在英國倫敦的他於10月30日剛吃完午餐，在回家路上遭到陌生人襲擊，導致臉瘀青、嘴唇流血。

Malaysian influencer Nigel Ng, known for his persona ‘Uncle Roger,’ was reportedly assaulted by a man on his way home from lunch on Oct. 30 in London.

With a bruised and bloodied lip, the 29-year-old influencer shared in an Instagram story about the incident.

羅傑叔叔在Instagram限時動態分享當時狀況，「這位陌生男子突然朝我走過來，往我臉上揍一拳。我猜，這應該是疫情下的種族歧視。」

「遇到這種事真的很糟，幸好他不是打架高手。」羅傑叔叔無奈地說。

“This random guy just came up and punched me in my face,” he said.

“I’m guessing it’s probably Covid-racism related, which is really really shitty. Good thing he wasn’t a great fighter.”

29歲的羅傑叔叔表示，當下問攻擊者意圖為何，對方竟回應：「你自己心裡有數。」

The comedian said he asked the attacker what his intentions were, and the attacker responded, ‘You know what you did.'”

羅傑叔叔認為對方應不知道他是誰，只是想揍亞洲人的臉。經過這次事件，羅傑叔叔表示以後回家路上都會提心吊膽，深怕再次受到攻擊。

Uncle Roger thinks the attacker didn’t know who he was and just wanted to punch an Asian person in the face.

他向粉絲說明，已經向警方報案，還不忘開玩笑地說至少警察伯伯知道羅傑叔叔是誰。

He explained to his fans that he reported the case to the police and joked that at least the police knew who Uncle Roger was.

他續道，那時警察來到他的住處了解事情原委，那時警察都沒拖鞋，讓整個過程雪上加霜。「那時我心想：『拜託，我已經是受害者了！』」羅傑叔叔開玩笑地說。

When police officers arrived at his house, however, he remarked that they didn’t take off their shoes, which made the whole process even worse.

“I was like: ‘come on, I’m already a victim!’“ He said.

回憶起事故發生當時，他腦海中浮現人生跑馬燈，同時也擔心自己剛美白的牙齒會受損，當下反應就是，「拜託，別弄壞我的牙齒。」

Recalling the incident, he said he saw his life flash before his eyes and he was worried about the damage to his newly whitened teeth.