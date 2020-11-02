Ming Dao’s new skincare brand racks in NT$200 million in 5 days

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Sales of skincare products under the brand launched by Taiwanese actor-model Ming Dao (明道) totaled NT$200 million (US$6.9 million) in five days, local media reported on Monday.

The Taiwanese actor-model has reportedly received support from the public as well as many friends including Jiro Wang (汪東城), Kenji Wu (吳克群), Cyndi Wang (王心凌) and Christy Chung (鍾麗緹), to name just a few.

The 40-year-old actor has put much effort into the launch of his new brand, Océane Beauté, including the logo design and the development of skincare products.

He has tested and tried all products over a thousand times, he said, adding that he even went to the factory to inspect the development and packaging process.

The veteran actor reportedly flew to Shanghai in July to help with the launch of his new brand.

Ming Dao is known for starring in “The Prince Who Turns into a Frog,” which held the highest single episode average rating of 6.99 for a Taiwanese drama from 2005 to 2008.

He was also the winner of the Best Host in Educational Programme Award at the 39th Golden Bell Awards.