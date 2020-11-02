挪威新護照與台灣唱反調？「一亮點」凸顯國家特色｜New Taiwan passport overshadowed by Norwegian stylish makeover

【看CP學英文】Neue設計公司近期展示出挪威新護照封面，大大的改變中，包括了將挪威最美的自然景觀如峽灣、北極光、和山脈完整的呈現，以象徵挪威的驕傲。

Norwegian design company, Neue, recently unveiled Norway’s new passport cover, showing a drastic improvement that now includes elements such as fjords, northern lights and mountains, to name just a few, symbolizing the country’s pride.

相對於這個新設計，台灣於9月初的護照改造略顯遜色。台灣的新護照封面僅將TAIWAN字樣變大，且英文正式國名也縮小環繞於國徽外圈。

This new design, however, stood in sharp contrast with Taiwan’s recent passport makeover which debuted on Sept. 3. The new passport merely included an enlarged “TAIWAN” while moving the official name of the country, “Republic of China,” into the emblem on the cover in some wee, tiny characters.

另外，中文的「護照」也被移到英文「台灣」上方，以凸顯台灣的國際地位。

Contrary to all expectations, the Chinese characters for “passport” were also placed above the country’s name to emphasize the country’s international status.

然而，變化就此止步讓許多人感嘆台灣沒有把握機會展示更多創造力。

The changes stopped there, however, prompting many to lament the opportunity to showcase more creativity.

相對的，挪威的新護照設計是經過六年的心血努力所產出的結晶。在Neue於2014標案成功後，以挪威的自然景觀和文化為基礎而設計的。

Norway’s new passport design, on the other hand, had undergone 6 years of work since Neue landed the contract in 2014. It was designed on a concept grounded on nature and Norwegian culture.

Neue表示，「我們生活周遭的自e然景觀給人歸屬感和自豪感，並為整個國家發揮了象徵性的意義。」

“The landscapes surrounding us give a sense of belonging and pride, and fill a symbolic function for the entire nation,” Neue explained.

因此，護照的每一頁上繪有如峽灣、森林、北極光、河流、山脈等多樣代表性景觀。

Accordingly, every page of the new passport includes illustrated natural sceneries, such as fjords, forests, northern lights, rivers, mountains and more.

由於背景圖不能太顯眼以便蓋上去的印章能清楚的被看見，護照的圖案皆以淡藍色的陰影和線條繪製而成。在UV燈光下，護照裡的圖案將會以另一種形式呈現，如其中一頁將會帶出北極光印照在山脈上的浪漫畫面。

As they form backgrounds where stamps need to be clearly viewed in a glance, the drawings are made up of pale shades of blue and fine lines. When viewed under the UV light, details of the images come to life, with one page showing the Aurora Borealis shining above a mountainous area.

隨著挪威護照的發行，台灣護照新設計便再次成為世界焦點。對此，許多人表示，台灣應效法挪威，利用新變更來更加推廣台灣的身份和傳統。

With Norway’s new passport release, Taiwan’s relatively unimpressive design-change is once again thrust underneath the global spotlight, with some commenting that changes should be used to promote the Taiwan identity and tradition.

相對於台灣光是放大文字的改變，挪威的護照變更更能凸顯當地的文化和氣候，以提升並宣導其國家意識和身份。

Norway’s passport revisions emphasize the local cultures and climates could do even greater wonders in highlighting the nation’s identity, rather than just enlarging the country’s name.

即使日前時代力量的護照設計比賽有一些出色的作品，然也有人期望台灣可跳脫「珍珠奶茶」的代表範圍，展現出更深、更貼切的台灣之美。

Though “We are Taiwan” Passport Cover Design Competition initiated by the New Power Party (時代力量) included some great works, many also pointed out the possibility of jumping out the “bubble milk tea” scope, to show deeper, more intimate features of Taiwan identity.