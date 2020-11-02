我國旗慘被消失？土耳其總統謝台灣　「一舉動」台人愣了 | Turkey removes Taiwan flag from thank-you post

【看CP學英文】台灣時間30日晚間，規模7.0的強烈地震無預警襲向愛琴海地區，土耳其傷亡慘重，海水倒灌進伊茲米爾（Izmir）城市，鄰近的希臘也傳出災情。

A powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Aegean region without warning on Oct. 30, causing heavy casualties and floodings in Izmir, Turkey, as well as in neighboring Greece.

事後，蔡英文31日在推特以英文發文表示「我對所有受到土耳其和希臘地震影響的人表達關懷，在台灣的人民也關懷你們，我們的政府也準備提供支援。」

In response to the humanitarian crisis, President Tsai Ing-wen tweeted her support to the local authorities the following day. “My heart goes out to all those affected by the earthquake in Turkey & Greece. The people of Taiwan have you in their thoughts, while our government is ready to offer its support.”

艾爾段先是在推特貼出世界15個友好國家的國旗，並感謝各國的關懷與支援；不過，卻在短短3個小時後移除原本的貼文，再度貼出更多國家的國旗，但原有的台灣國旗瞬間消失，不在新的感謝名單之內。

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked the world by posting the flags of 15 countries, including Taiwan. However, the post was soon deleted, and three hours later a new one appeared with more flags included, but with no sign of the Taiwan flag.

台灣國旗被拔除後，國民黨也於推特上關心土耳其，並大讚其救難人員。

Following the removal of Taiwan’s flag from Erdogan’s tweet, the opposition Kuomintang’s (KMT) also tweeted its support for the country and commended all rescue workers at the site.