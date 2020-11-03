Esports to be included in the National Games next year

TAIPEI (The China Post) — New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) expressed hope on Oct. 28 that the introduction of esports into the National Games next year will boost economic development.

As the nation’s largest sporting event, Hou hopes that sports fans from all over Taiwan can visit New Taipei City to watch the games and engage in sightseeing activities. At the same time, with the inclusion of esports, Hou hopes New Taipei City can become a pioneering city for the esports scene.

The National Games will not only feature the traditional 30 sports events but will also include five new events. These five events are esports, martial arts, roller skating, bowling and soft tennis.

The National Games will be hosted next year in New Taipei City from October 16 to October 21, with the qualification matches being held in July and August.

To prepare for the event, New Taipei City Sports Office Director Hung Yu-ling (洪玉玲) said that they have already acquired NTD 180 million to prepare the venues necessary to host the event.

She furthered that by improving the facilities, the city would be better equipped to host the 2025 World Masters Games and other large scale events in the future.

Regarding the impact of COVID-19 on the event, she said if the pandemic becomes more severe in the coming months, the government will consider postponing or even suspending the event.