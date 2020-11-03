不捨大馬女學生遇害！館長狂轟政治人物：司法改革呢 | Holger Chen calls for justice in murder of Malaysian student

【看CP學英文】馬來西亞籍長榮女大生在台遭擄殺，消息震驚國際，不少政治人物也出面發聲，表達哀悼之意。而網路紅人「館長」在今（3）日氣憤表示：「什麼時候才能見青天，何時才能符合真正的正義」。

Social media personality Holger Chen angrily called for justice to be served on Tuesday following the abduction and murder of a Malaysian student in Taiwan

馬來西亞籍女僑生10月28日遭28歲梁姓嫌犯強擄殺害，並棄屍於高雄市阿蓮山區，消息引發台馬兩地民眾震驚與氣憤，更有人到兇嫌老家砸雞蛋抗議。

A 28-year-old suspect, surnamed Liang (梁), has been arrested for allegedly abducting and killing the student, and dumping her body in the mountainous area near Alian District, Kaohsiung City.

The murder case angered citizens from both Taiwan and Malaysia, while many took to throwing raw eggs at the suspect’s home.

由於事件持續延燒，不少政治人物出面發聲提「高見」。對此，館長也在今（3）日忍不住在臉書上開炮，「大馬女學生遇害全台熱議，本想這些政治人物會發現良心，檢討台灣司法制度缺陷與缺點，做出符合大多數民眾的司法改革。沒有…什麼都沒有，什麼時候才能見青天？何時才能符合真正的正義？」

As the incident continues to receive high media coverage, many internet celebrities also used their platforms to respond to the tragedy.

Among other highlights, Holger Chen took to his Facebook page on Tuesday to blast the Taiwanese government and some high-ranking officials for not launching judicial reforms earlier and preventing such tragedies from happening.

“Nothing… there’s nothing. When will we see the light? When will justice prevail?” Chen added dramatically.

貼文曝光立刻引發共鳴，不少網友也在下方感嘆留言，「抓歸仁分局長當代醉羔羊，然後高官就沒事」、「案件還沒審，不過結局大家都有底，會怎麼判」、「有教化的可能，一句話害死多少家庭」、「還有人在推託只有兩盞路燈沒亮」、「這麼多個立委，沒有一個主動提出來要修法」。

The post immediately attracted the attention of many social media users, with some pointing out the shifting of blame onto certain figures and commented, “they chose the police captain of Guiren District Police Department as the scapegoat to save their (higher-ups) seats.”

Others expressed anger at the Tainan City Mayor for remarking that only two streetlights were out of order, indicating that the road was not as dark or dangerous as many claimed.

“Even though the verdict has yet to be determined, we all know what it’s going to be,” commented another disheartened social media user.