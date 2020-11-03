新北耶誕城11月13日開城！「迪士尼光雕秀」超吸睛 | New Taipei City’s ‘Christmasland’ kicks off on November 13

年度新北歡樂耶誕城即將於11月13日在新北市市民廣場開城，活動持續到明年1月3日。| The annual Christmasland in New Taipei City will be held on Nov. 13. (Courtesy of New Taipei City)

【看CP學英文】年度新北歡樂耶誕城即將於11月13日在新北市市民廣場開城，活動持續到明年1月3日。今年首度與迪士尼合作，展區將會看到10大迪士尼經典童話，還有全台唯一迪士尼3D光雕投影秀，除此之外更有48座裝置藝術，等著民眾一同共襄盛舉。

The annual “Christmasland” in New Taipei City will kick off on Nov. 13 and run until Jan. 3 at the City’s Civic Plaza. 

Held in collaboration with Disney, the exhibition area will feature 10 Disney fairy tales, Disney-themed 3D light projection shows, as well as 48 art installations.  

全台唯一迪士尼3D光雕投影秀 | There are Disney-themed 3D light projection shows. (Courtesy of New Taipei City Government)
彷若白雪皚皚北歐奇境的「童話森林」。| This installation is called “Forest in the fairy world.” (Courtesy of New Taipei City Government)
以愛麗絲夢遊仙境為主題的「夢境漫遊」。| This installation is on the theme of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” (Courtesy of New Taipei City Government)
全台面積最大迪士尼3D光雕雷射投影秀 | New Taipei City’s Christmasland Lighting Show  
主燈秀時間：每日17:30～22:00每整點、半點一次（11/13開城時間為18:00）| Showtime: 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. (every 30 minutes) from Monday to Sunday  
周邊燈飾亮燈時間：17:30～24:00。 | Art installations will be lighted from 5:30 p.m. – 12 a.m. 

這次新北歡樂耶誕城活動的燈區，從市民廣場、站前廣場及萬坪公園，擴大至府中商圈，在整個展區也規劃了48座裝置藝術，包括「童話森林」、「夢境漫遊」，還有「小木偶皮諾丘的家」等。  

If you take a stroll in the surrounding area, you will see the art installations which will be lighted in the evening at the Civic Plaza, Banqiao Station Plaza and Wanping Park.

絕美光廊區「花漾」示意圖。| There will be a light gallery in the exhibition areas. (Courtesy of New Taipei City Government)
以「愛麗絲夢遊仙境」穿越場景為發想，在新站天橋結合仿真植物佈置與特殊配色的燈光，打造絕美「香榭光廊」。| On the theme of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, a skyway will light up the city’s streets. (Courtesy of New Taipei City Government)
2020新北歡樂耶誕城 |  New Taipei City’s Christmasland  
時間：2020/11/13～2021/1/3 | Date: Nov. 13, 2020 – Jan. 3, 2021 
地點：新北市市民廣場、板橋車站站前廣場、萬坪公園、府中商圈 | Locations: New Taipei City’s Civic Plaza, the plaza in front of Banqiao station, Wanping Park,  Fuzhong shopping area 