新北耶誕城11月13日開城！「迪士尼光雕秀」超吸睛 | New Taipei City’s ‘Christmasland’ kicks off on November 13

【看CP學英文】年度新北歡樂耶誕城即將於11月13日在新北市市民廣場開城，活動持續到明年1月3日。今年首度與迪士尼合作，展區將會看到10大迪士尼經典童話，還有全台唯一迪士尼3D光雕投影秀，除此之外更有48座裝置藝術，等著民眾一同共襄盛舉。

The annual “Christmasland” in New Taipei City will kick off on Nov. 13 and run until Jan. 3 at the City’s Civic Plaza.

Held in collaboration with Disney, the exhibition area will feature 10 Disney fairy tales, Disney-themed 3D light projection shows, as well as 48 art installations.

全台面積最大迪士尼3D光雕雷射投影秀 | New Taipei City’s Christmasland Lighting Show

主燈秀時間：每日17:30～22:00每整點、半點一次（11/13開城時間為18:00）| Showtime: 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. (every 30 minutes) from Monday to Sunday

周邊燈飾亮燈時間：17:30～24:00。 | Art installations will be lighted from 5:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.

這次新北歡樂耶誕城活動的燈區，從市民廣場、站前廣場及萬坪公園，擴大至府中商圈，在整個展區也規劃了48座裝置藝術，包括「童話森林」、「夢境漫遊」，還有「小木偶皮諾丘的家」等。

If you take a stroll in the surrounding area, you will see the art installations which will be lighted in the evening at the Civic Plaza, Banqiao Station Plaza and Wanping Park.

2020新北歡樂耶誕城 | New Taipei City’s Christmasland

時間：2020/11/13～2021/1/3 | Date: Nov. 13, 2020 – Jan. 3, 2021