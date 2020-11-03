Holger Chen calls for justice in murder of Malaysian student

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Social media personality Holger Chen angrily called for justice to be served on Tuesday following the abduction and murder of a Malaysian student in Taiwan.

A 28-year-old suspect, surnamed Liang (梁), has been arrested for allegedly abducting and killing the student, and dumping her body in the mountainous area near Alian District, Kaohsiung City.

The murder case angered citizens from both Taiwan and Malaysia, while many took to throwing raw eggs at the suspect’s home.

As the incident continues to receive high media coverage, many internet celebrities also used their platforms to respond to the tragedy.

Among other highlights, Holger Chen took to his Facebook page on Tuesday to blast the Taiwanese government and some high-ranking officials for not launching judicial reforms earlier and preventing such tragedies from happening.

“Nothing… there’s nothing. When will we see the light? When will justice prevail?” Chen added dramatically.

The post immediately attracted the attention of many social media users, with some pointing out the shifting of blame onto certain figures and commented, “they chose the police captain of Guiren District Police Department as the scapegoat to save their (higher-ups) seats.”

Others expressed anger at the Tainan City Mayor for remarking that only two streetlights were out of order, indicating that the road was not as dark or dangerous as many claimed.

“Even though the verdict has yet to be determined, we all know what it’s going to be,” commented another disheartened social media user.