Gamania celebrates its 25th anniversary

TAIPEI (The China Post) — CEO of Gamania Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd., Albert Liu (劉柏園), shared his startup journey and released the 25th-anniversary film, “Let’s Break In Together” (一起闖關吧) at the press conference in Taipei’s headquarter on Friday.

Directed by award-winning director Yang Li-chou (楊力州) and composed by singer ABAO (阿爆), the anniversary video depicts the journey of how this PC online game corporation leading the digital entertainment industry.

Over the past 25 years, Gamania has played a crucial role in embracing innovation, pushing industrial paradigm shifts, and fostering the year-on-year growth of the game and Internet industry in Taiwan.

In 1999, at the dawn of the digital age, Gamania launched the online game “Convenience Store”, which sold 1.2 million units in Asia, to combat game piracy with pricing strategy.

This year, the Taiwan-based company has changed its name from ” FullSoft” to “Gamania.”

In the decade after 2000, when the Internet has grown drastically, Gamania launched dozens of products and services, including ” Lineage ” (天堂) and ” MapleStory”(楓之谷).

The digital entertainment company has not only secured its leading role in the gaming industry but also set standards for the industry in various aspects such as online gaming, internet cafe trends and universal access to the Internet.

Gamania has created its unique business framework, from the ” Lineage” monthly payment system, the earliest online game payment method “GASH” to the free item mall.

In 2008, Gamania and its partner established the Taiwan eSports League (TeSL), formed their own professional gaming team and put efforts into promoting the eSports industry in Taiwan.

After 2010, the world has entered an era where mobile phones are increasing the gateway to the Internet.

Despite the challenges, Gamania has expanded its business in various areas of the industry, gaming to payment methods, e-commerce, media, digital commerce and other fields.