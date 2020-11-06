老外看台灣／混血型男成正港台人！列14大台人必備習慣 | British YouTuber lists 14 determining habits to be a ‘true Taiwanese’

【看CP學英文】到底住在台灣多久才能成為正港的台灣人呢？在台5年多的黃日鴻 (James Wong)近期拍了一支短片，細數著自己在台灣這幾年下來養成的一些「超台」習慣，其中穿藍白拖、說「嗯」、晚上洗澡、喝熱水和使用貼圖聊天都是他熟們生巧的事，然他也列出五點令他至今無法融會貫通的習慣。

What does it mean to be a “true Taiwanese”?

YouTuber James Wong recently listed his thoughts on the top 14 Taiwan habits that everyone needs to get down if they want to be called “Taiwanese,” including wearing blue and white slippers, saying “en,” taking showers at night and drinking hot water among many others.

黃日鴻從小在國外長大，爸爸是香港人、媽媽為英國人。在爸媽的鼓勵和陪伴下讓聽力有障礙的他不斷突破自我，五年前來台學中文，也在台灣找到終生的伴侶，定居下來。

As a child, James lived with his Hong Kongese father and British mother abroad. Despite being hard of hearing, his parents never gave up and encouraged him to never give up.

This loving upbringing saw James heading to Taiwan five years prior to challenge himself and learn Chinese, and it was here that he found the love of his life and made a home.

近期，他在YouTube上分享五年下來學會的台灣人習慣。其中，他表示英國人通常在早上洗澡，原因是氣候較冷的地帶，讓他們晚上會多蓋被子，難免會睡到出汗，早上起來洗澡會更為清爽。

Recently, he shared via YouTube some tips he learned of the habits of Taiwanese people during his five years in Taiwan.

Regarding showering at night, James explained that people in the U.K. tend to do so in the morning due to the cold climate.

Burrowing into the covers at night could sometimes lead to a very sweaty sleep, and thus, they prefer to shower after getting up.

然而，台灣因為氣候較炎熱，所以他也跟進，如今已改成晚上洗澡，換上乾淨的衣服再躺到被窩裡。

However, as Taiwan is usually stuffy and humid, James has learned to change his habits. He now showers at night and dons clean clothes before going to bed.

另外，黃日鴻也點出自己一開始來台時對於「嗯」的用法感到很陌生，不過後來漸漸習慣，了解這是台灣人用來表示認同、疑惑的字眼。

In addition, James also mentioned the use of “en” (嗯) in Taiwan. He explained that though he was initially confused, he later came to realize that the word was used to express agreement or confusion, depending on the context and pitch.

雖然在台這麼多年，黃日鴻也承認自己還是有些還沒「跟上」的習觀，其中吃鍋和唱卡拉OK都是他不太喜歡做的事，而台灣人最愛的「排隊」也是令他無法理解。

Although he has lived in Taiwan for quite some time, James admitted there are some habits that he still can’t get into. Among them, James listed eating hot pot, singing Karaoke and “lining up” as some things that he’s still trying to get the hang of.

