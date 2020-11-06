爆紅日式庭園媲美輕井澤！網美大推神秘「積木金字塔」| Get #Instaworthy photo op with ‘block pyramids’ in Hsinchu

雲夢山丘 | Yunmeng Hills (Courtesy of @stitchslove/@_a.raw_)

【看CP學英文】周末假日還沒想到要去哪裡放鬆嗎不妨去近期爆紅、有著台版輕井澤的「雲夢山丘 

Have you panned your getaway trip on weekend? Why not visiting Yunmeng Hills which has recently become a hit among social media users? 

位在新竹新埔鄉的雲夢山丘，占地28公頃，集結生態、建築美學、廟宇、以及泡足湯於一身，吸引不少網美前往打卡拍照。 

Located in Hsinpu Township, Hsinchu, the 28-hectare Yunmeng Hill combines ecology, architectural aesthetics, temples, and foot baths, attracting tourists to take photos. 

雲夢山丘 | Yunmeng Hills (Courtesy of @yijhen26/Instagram)

由台開集團打造的園區充滿日式美學氣息積木版金字塔更是網美必拍裝置！ 

The park is full of Japanese aesthetic concept, and the block pyramids is one of the must-visit installations for influencers. 

雲夢山丘 | Yunmeng Hills 

開放時間：週六~日 9:00~17:00 | Opening time : 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on weekends 

How to get there?   新竹縣新埔鎮新關路五埔段600號 |  305, Hsinchu County, Xinpu Township 