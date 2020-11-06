來場懷舊復古的時空之旅　文青必訪的高雄秘境在這裡！｜ Discover these hidden ‘retro’ spots in Kaohsiung

【看CP學英文】身為台灣第二大城市，高雄除了有駁二特區、草衙道及愛河等超棒地方，更是有許多隱藏版景點，深受在地人喜愛，有些甚至神秘到連在地人都不見得曉得呢。

Taiwan’s second largest city, Kaohsiung, is well-known for its many tourist attractions such as the Pier-2 Art Center, Taroko Park, and Love River. Moreover, it has a lot of hidden spots that are very popular, yet low-key; some of which are so mysterious that even some locals are unaware of.

傑克撞球館 ｜ Jack Billiards Professional Pool Center

什麼？看似稀鬆平常的撞球館竟然是秘境景點？究竟憑什麼呢？

How does the seemingly normal billiard pool center manage to gain such traction?

走進隱藏在巷弄間的傑克撞球館彷彿來到異世界，完全媲美聖經中的巴別塔，最頂樓的螺旋窗設計，看起來十分壯觀復古。只要找個好角度，便能輕鬆拍出看似高難度特技的各種動作。除了拍拍美照，也可和三五好友PK撞球，花少少的錢，悠閒享受美好時光。

The moment you walk in the Jack Billiards Professional Pool Center which is tucked along the alley, you will be surprised by the “otherworldly” impression it creates. It is as spectacular and retro as the Tower of Babel.

As long as you find a good angle, you can easily take pictures of various actions as if you were performing difficult stunts. Apart from taking pictures, you can also play pool with friends and enjoy a good time at a moderate cost.

地址｜How to get there ：高雄市三民區鼎山街566-17號｜

No. 566-17, Dingshan St., Sanmin Dist., Kaohsiung City

電話｜Phone: 07-395-2445

安樂樓 ｜An Yue Building

建於1930年代的安樂樓歷經繁華滄桑，記載了日治時期當地的戲院酒家風華歷史。此地沒落許久，近年來因金鐘獎獲獎戲劇《一把青》的取景，而引來不少劇迷前來朝聖，成為IG熱門打卡景點。

Built in the 1930s, the An Yue Building has experienced the vicissitudes of life. It represented the glorious history of the local theater and restaurant during the Japanese colonial period.

This place has long been deserted, but due to it being the filming location of Golden Bell Award-winning drama “A Touch of Green”, fans have begun flocking to this place and turning the building into a hot spot for #Instaworthy photos.

走進寧靜的安樂樓，猶如搭乘時光機回到從前，讓人不禁好奇，這狹小的走道和老舊的石梯樓梯，隱藏著什麼故事，又含有多少人的青春回憶呢。過去的榮華熱鬧與現今的斑駁蕭條呈現強烈對比，令人回味無窮。

One cannot help but wonder what mesmerizing stories and youthful memories once took place on the narrow aisles and old stone stairs upon leading into the building.

The glorious, bustling past forms a stark contrast with the mottled facade of building exuding desolation today.

地點｜How to get there：高雄市林園區林園北路91號｜Linyuan N. Rd., Linyuan Dist., Kaohsiung City

漯底山自然公園 ｜Ta Di Mountain Natural Park

有「縮小版月世界」之稱的漯底山位於彌陀區，是該地區的制高點。由於地理位置易守難攻，曾是軍方要塞管制區，直到民國95年才對外開放，順勢成立「漯底山自然公園」。

Known as the “miniature Moon World”, Ta Di Mountain Natural Park is the high point of the Mituo district (彌陀區).

The area was once a military stronghold, and wasn’t open to the public until 2006 with the establishment of Ta Di Mountain Natural Park.

因受軍方保護，保留了最原始的自然風貌，山巒起伏綠意盎然，園區內也有多條步道，可供民眾健走，從不同角度欣賞惡地景觀。其中，有一座吊橋可通往由碉堡改建的觀景台，可俯視大小岡山。

Thanks to the military protection, the natural landscape has been preserved in its most pristine form, with lush rolling hills.

There are also many trails in the park where you can walk on, to enjoy the badlands from various angles.

There is also a suspension bridge that leads to an observation deck which was overhauled with a military fortress. The observation deck is a perfect spot to have a bird’s eye view of Gangshan District.

園區內也保有許多軍事裝備，如崗哨，經政府整理改造，十分適合拍照，也藉此讓民眾一窺軍隊努力捍衛國家的痕跡。

The park also preserves a lot of military equipment, such as sentry posts. Being renovated by the government, the public are now able to take adorable photos with the military relics while admiring the military’s efforts in defending our nation.

地址｜How to get there：高雄市彌陀區漯底里山頂路 | Shanding Rd., Mituo Dist., Kaohsiung City