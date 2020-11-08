影／在異地打造第二個家　印尼組織成難民孩童溫暖避風港 | New beginnings: refugees learn a new life in Indonesia

對於現居於印尼、正等待重新安置的 17,000 位難民而言，「家」不過是遙遠的夢想。幸好，印尼的「難民學習中心（Refugee Learning Center）」為他們打造了一個社區，在這個離難民故鄉很遠的土地上重新建立另一個家，讓老師和學生們能從散居地的記憶和分裂中療傷。

For the 17,000 refugees and asylum seekers awaiting resettlement in Indonesia, home is merely a distant dream.

However, the Refugee Learning Center (RLC) in Indonesia is a community that aims to create a home away from home, for teachers and students healing from diasporic memories and divides.

這個由難民自己建立的組織為兒童提供基礎教育，讓他們的家庭在等待安置的過程中學習不中斷，這個安置過程往往要耗上二至五年。

Established by refugees themselves, the center offers basic education for children as their families wait to be relocated, a process that takes anywhere between 2-5 years.

這所非正式學校，老師同樣是從家鄉逃出來的難民，他們自己往往也是學齡青年，但由於無法獲得更高等的教育，他們只好選擇善用所學，教導比自己年幼的難民兒童。

The informal school is assembled into classes taught by teachers who have fled their home countries, many of whom should be studying and getting an education for themselves.

They do not have access to higher education so they focus on teaching younger refugee children at the primary level.

「難民學習中心（RLC）」目前仰賴支持者的善心捐款，每年皆會舉辦兩次線上活動，以支付運營開支。由於大眾捐款有限，金額和資源不足以讓 RLC 聘僱專業的導師。

The RLC currently relies on donations from supporters and runs two online campaigns annually to cover operation costs. The limitations of crowdfunding have made it difficult to supply RLC with ample resources and professional teachers.

儘管如此，RLC 仍致力於打造兼容並蓄的教育環境，包容各個國籍、種族、性別和宗教的老師和學童。RLC 組織努力協助難民孩子適應並接軌到新的環境，他們的影響和貢獻是顯著的，這些成果也一直激勵他們。

In spite of this, the founders of RLC are firmly committed to building inclusive environments for education, regardless of nationality, ethnicity, gender, and religion.

They stay motivated by the impact the center has created for children adapting and transitioning to life across borders.

「難民學習中心是我的家人、朋友，也是鼓勵我每天早上醒來的動力」，就如同難民孩童們說的，在這裡，老師和學生們可以遠離所有來自生活的擔憂、緊張和壓力，「難民學習中心」就是隧道盡頭的一線生機，也是一個溫暖的避風港。

As one child said, “RLC has become my family, my friends. It is a reason to wake up every morning,” teachers and students alike can stay away from all the worries, tension, and stress from their lives.

In times of trouble and chaos, RLC is the silver lining at the end of a tunnel, a haven for all.