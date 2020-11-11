「泰版富江」爆紅！27歲鹽系女孩素顏超吸睛 | Thai actress stuns fans with makeup-free selfies

因泰劇《轉學來的女生》而翻紅的女星 Chicha Amatayakul 長相清秀，在劇中飾演暗黑女的她以黑色長髮亮相，配上眼角下的痣，讓她被網友封為「泰版富江」，在網路上迅速走紅。事實上，今年她已經27歲，儘管是一名年近30歲的姊姊，以素顏扮演高校生仍毫無違和感，天然高顏值令人驚艷。

Chicha Amatayakul, who became popular for her role in Thai drama “Girl From Nowhere,” is often called the “Thai version of Tomie” as her long black hair and mole under one eye hint at the signature look of the manga character created by Japanese horror mangaka Junji-Ito.

The 27-year old star pulled off the role of a high school student effortlessly, as her natural beauty shines through even without makeup.

Chicha Amatayakul 小名Kitty，出生於1993年8月5日，她表示，Kitty 這個名字是他爸爸取的，由於媽媽生她時爸爸正好在日本工作，從日本趕回來的他在路上隨手挑了一個 Hello Kitty 的玩具作為禮物，並以此為她取了小名。

Amatayakul, whose nickname is Kitty, was born on Aug. 5, 1993.

She recently shared the story behind her unusual nickname, as her mother was giving birth to her, her father was rushing his way back home from Japan, he randomly picked Hello Kitty as a gift along the way and later learned that it was a popular character, hence named her “Kitty.”

相貌出眾的她在 17歲時先以女團「Kiss Me Five」出道，但由於忙於課業而中途退團。儘管年紀輕輕就拿到法學學士，對戲劇的熱愛還是讓她以編劇身份再次踏入演藝圈，並在後來轉戰拍戲，作品包括電視劇《火之迷戀》、《讓我死》。

At the age of 17, she debuted in a girl group called “Kiss Me Five,” but her busy schedule with high school studies led her to quit soon after.

Despite graduating with a Bachelor of Law degree, her love for theatre led her to return to the industry as a screenwriter and later switched to acting, starring in TV series including ‘Lhong Fai’ and ‘Net I Die’.

不過，她的作品一開始並未引起太多迴響，直到2018年的出演Netflix劇《轉學來的女生》才以又美又壞的神秘高校女子「娜諾」在泰國演藝圈一砲而紅，並於今年在台灣再次翻紅。

However, her initial work didn’t generate much buzz, and it wasn’t until her 2018 appearance in the Netflix drama “Girl From Nowhere” that she shot to fame in Thai showbiz as the beautiful and mysterious high school girl “Nano”.

She became popular in Taiwan this year as the drama began to draw the attention of Taiwanese fans.

她在劇中演技出眾，邪魅的微笑讓觀眾心裡直發寒，卻又忍不住為她的美貌著迷。

Her wicked smile that sent chills down the spine of the audience was one of the most memorable moments in the series, as viewers were both terrified and mesmerized by her beauty at the same time.

Kitty 平時在 Instagram 上就經常以素顏亮相，膚質光滑透亮，是少數被認為「素顏比上妝」更美的女星。走紅後她吸引120萬粉絲追蹤，而目前《轉學來的女生》也正在開拍第二季，許多粉絲都相當期待這位泰版富江的回歸。

As one of the few stars considered to be prettier without makeup, Kitty regularly posts make-up free photos of herself on Instagram, wowing fans with her dewy, pimple-free skin.

She has attracted 1.2 million followers since her rise to fame and is currently filming the second season of “Girl From Nowhere,” with many fans looking forward to her return.