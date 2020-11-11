老外批「中國台灣省」稱謂　細看航空公司公告藏玄機！| Social media users annoyed at email referring to Taiwan as China’s Province

【看CP學英文】美國聯合航空公司近日宣布12月5日起台北飛舊金山班機增至每周五班，然而，好消息公布後，卻有網友收到一封郵件，印著「United」浮水印的郵件內寫道關於來台前的檢疫提醒，卻被眼尖網友注意到信件內稱台灣為「中國台灣省。」

United Airlines recently announced an increase in the number of flights between San Francisco and Taipei to five flights per week starting on Dec. 5.

Following the good news, a social media user received an email reminding him of a compulsory COVID-19 test before arriving in Taiwan.

Contrary to all expectations, some users may have found out too that the company now refers to Taiwan as “Province of China Taiwan.”

週三，一名網友在美國論壇Reddit貼出一張電郵通知截圖，上面提醒旅客來台前務必接受新冠病毒檢驗，並在出入境出示陰性結果報告。

On Wednesday, a social media user posted a screenshot of a flight notification on Reddit in which the company reminds travelers to get tested for the coronavirus and provide their negative test results before entering Taiwan.

這名網友PO文表示：「 看到聯合航空稱台灣為『中國台灣省』真的很生氣。」

The user’s post reads: “infuriating to see United Airlines refer to Taiwan as ‘province of china.’“

網友所截圖的郵件內文寫道：「中國台灣省政府要求旅客必須出示近期COVID-19陰性結果報告才能入境。」

The social media user was referring to the email that said: “The government of Province of China Taiwan requires proof that you’ve recently tested negative for COVID-19 before allowing you to enter the country.”

貼文一出引發網友熱議，紛紛留言怒批表示公司沒有誠信道德，也有網友說要改搭長榮航空。

In response to the post, other users criticized the company’s alleged lack of integrity and moral values, while some said they would switch to EVA Air.

另一方面，也有網友認為與其在這裡抱怨，不如直接寫信打電話給公司提出更換訴求。

On the other hand, some suggested that travelers should write to the company and call its offices directly to request a change, instead of complaining on social media.

然而，經The China Post記者查證，聯合航空官網的國際旅遊最新通知顯示，台灣旅遊須知內文是稱「台灣」，而非「中國台灣省」，並且附上AIT美國在臺協會的相關資訊網址。

The China Post did verify the claim but found out that the latest international travel notice on United Airlines’ official website refers to the island nation as “Taiwan” instead of “Province of China Taiwan.”

Besides, the information includes the link to the official website of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT).

截至截稿日，記者仍無法查證這封郵件是否屬實，然而，兩年前中國向各大國際航空施壓，數間航空公司官網將「台灣」改稱為首都台北。

As of press time, The China Post was unable to independently verify the email but based on previous reports airlines worldwide have almost all bowed to pressure from China to remove references to Taiwan, of which Taipei is the capital city, as a separate country on their websites.