Experts forecast COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Taiwan in late 2021

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan may be able to acquire between 200 to 300 doses of COVID-19 vaccines near the end of 2021 at the earliest, local experts forecast on Wednesday.

This assessment came in response to reports that American pharmaceutical corporation, Pfizer, and German Biotechnology BioNTech (BNT) have successfully created a 90-percent effective vaccine that could be distributed worldwide in the near future.

The spokesperson of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心), Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), said during a regular press briefing on Wednesday that though BNT’s vaccine is likely to be the earliest vaccine approved for emergency-use authorization, the global vaccine is still in clinical trials and there are still many candidates.

In the end, the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness may prove to be secondary to others, Chuang added. However, Chuang said he remains hopeful that through COVAX’s distribution, Taiwan will receive its fair share of vaccines regardless of politics.