Ivy Shao opens up about relationship with Chris Wu

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese actress Ivy Shao (邵雨薇) opened up about her relationship with actor Chris Wu (吳慷仁) in an interview with United Daily News (UDN) on Wednesday, responding to dating rumors which surfaced earlier this month.

The 31-year-old actress told the Chinese-language media that she is seeing someone, namely the 37-year-old actor.

She explained that they first met in 2017 on the set of “My Gift” (我的禮物). That same year, they also worked on the romantic series “The Perfect Match” (極品絕配) in which they played a young couple.

This is the first time she opened up about her relationship since her debut 10 years ago, she said, adding that she hopes the relationship will be positive and healthy.

The acclaimed actor was spotted leaving the National Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall (國立國父紀念館) with Shao on Nov. 5.

In the photos captured by local media, Wu shielded Shao from drizzle rain with a jacket, showing his love and thoughtfulness.

After their relationship rumors broke out, Wu posted a photo of the show ticket on Nov. 6.

In his Facebook post, he wrote: ” The picture is shot by a fan from the back, and I happened to be in it (great angle). I had a date with a girl yesterday and we watched a great show.”

He also revealed that he was followed by paparazzi as he went back home. “You guys are obvious, but we enjoyed a walk after getting off the taxi,” he wrote, adding that “I’m not opposed to being stalked; after all, that’s your job.”