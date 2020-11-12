老外看台灣／老外怒WHO封鎖台灣　網友竟釣出這大咖回應 | Foreign community denounces WHO alleged ‘Taiwan’ censorship

【看CP學英文】世界衛生大會（WHA）從本月9日至14日復會，然台灣即便在新冠肺炎防疫做的相對成功依舊未能參與會議討論，加入提案。

The World Health Assembly (WHA) unfolds online this year between Nov. 9 and Nov. 14, but Taiwan has found itself on the other side of the door again despite its relative success in its fight against COVID-19.

然週三的視訊會議上，台灣和外國網友意外地發現「台灣」的英文字遭受「言論審查」，無法在下方留言，讓台灣未受邀約一事顯得更加明顯。

The snub became even more apparent following Wednesday’s virtual meeting when Taiwanese and members of the foreign community discovered that the word, “Taiwan,” was censored and prohibited from being posted in the comment section.

其中一名外國記者William Yang便憤怒地在週四上午於推特上表示：「許多人，包括我在內，發現世界衛生組織的臉書似乎禁止所有有提到『台灣』等字的留言。這是怎麼一回事？言論審查？」

Freelance journalist William Yang, tweeted early Thursday morning, “Multiple sources, including myself, found that @WHO’s official Facebook account seems to have blocked any comment containing the word “#Taiwan” to go through. What is this deal? Censorship?”

網友也馬上跟進，卻也同樣在輸入「台灣」發布後，收到紅框訊息，下面顯示著「無法留言」。

Social media users immediately tried their own hand and were furious when a red text box and the words, “unable to post a comment” appeared below the word “Taiwan.”

世衛對「台灣」的禁言馬上遭瘋傳，也釣出台灣駐美代表蕭美琴的回應。她於William Yang的推文下寫道：「如果這是真的，世界衛生組織與臉書聯合起來幫中國利用髒手段嚴禁台灣成功案例被分享，那真的是件令人憤怒。」

WHO’s censorship against Taiwan immediately spread online, which elicited an angry comment from Taiwan’s representative in the U.S., Hsiao Bi-Khim, who replied: “If that is true, it would be an outrage to see the WHO and Facebook teaming up to do China’s dirty work of censoring the success story in the fight against COVID-19.”

她的回應也讓許多網友開始做各種迷因嘲諷臉書創辦人馬克・祖克柏和世界衛生組織對中國政治意圖的順從和偏袒。

Her comment led many social media users to create memes mocking and hinting at Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and WHO’s seemingly compliance and partiality for China’s political agenda against Taiwan.

為了不被「禁聲」，台灣和外國網友開始分享如何躲過臉書的篩選，包括在台灣英文字母中加入空格或是符號。

Refusing to be silenced, Taiwanese and foreign social media users have now found ways to dodge the filters, including omitting space between words (i.e. Taiwancanhelp) and using symbols to separate the letters (i.e. T/A/I/W/A/N).

事實上，世界衛生大會10日開會時，美國、史瓦帝尼與帛琉等國家，曾試圖在會議上為台灣發聲，並大讚台灣防疫，同時強調將台灣納入WHO的必要性，不過，當時他們的言論遭主持會議的挪威籍主席打斷。

This incident comes following a meeting on Tuesday when WHO moderators repeatedly cut off allies from the U.S., Eswatini and Palau who praised Taiwan’s virus-prevention efforts and called for the nation’s inclusion into the WHO.