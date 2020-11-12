Migrant workers to be allowed to stay in Thailand another 2 years

BANGKOK (The Nation/ANN) — Migrant workers who have completed a four-year contract will be allowed to stay in Thailand for another two years to help solve the problem of labor shortage due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said the Cabinet had resolved on Tuesday that workers who can prove they have completed four years of employment within November 1 this year and December 31, 2021, can stay in the country for another two years.

This decision is based on the fact that many neighbouring countries have not been able to tackle the pandemic, and the new measure is expected to curb the spread of the virus as well as solve the problem of labour shortage.

Suchat Pornchaiwiseskul, director-general of the Department of Employment, said employment contracts have to be in line with the memorandum of understanding and workers who wish to stay another two years must have medical certificates and should submit a request to work with the department.

They will also have to apply for a work permit within a year, which will cost Bt1,900, and have the correct visa and immigration records.