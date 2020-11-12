USDP to take legal measures to ensure fair election results as controversies arise

Naypyidaw (Eleven/ANN) — Chairman of the Union Solidarity and Development Party Than Htay has said his party will continue legal procedures to ensure the fair election results as some controversies arise despite the end of the voting.

He wrote the remark on the party’s Facebook page on November 10 referring to the actions of the Union Election Commission that led the holding of the 2020 general election of Myanmar on November 8.

“A lot of controversies have erupted as to whether the whole voting process was in line with the law or not. Series of evidence still emerges. I want to say that this journey is unfinished. This is why we will continue to try to ensure a fair result,” Than Htay said.

Advance voting and the November 8 election had finished. But with the winners and losers of the election yet to be officially announced, controversies still emerge and the current results are not the final, he added.

“In deed, a lot of controversies started since the formation of ward and village sub-commissions by the UEC. Those controversies range from the previous by-elections, its decisions, the instructions directed towards the 2020 general election, their legitimacy to other inconveniences in the tasks of respective parties and all stakeholders. There are still a lot of controversies. There is still evidence such as complaint letters sent by the political parties including our USDP, the matter of advance voting with both sealed and unsealed votes and other demands. Without solving those problems, the commission continued this election,” Than Htay commented.

He said they would have to try to legalize all the illegitimate affairs over the election process.

The votes are still being counted in various regions and states. According to initial results, USDP chair Than Htay won a lower house seat in his Zeyathiri Township constituency.