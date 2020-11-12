Suga, Biden may hold 1st phone talks Thursday

TOKYO (Japan News/ANN) — Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga hopes to hold his first phone talks with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden as early as Thursday to congratulate the former vice president for securing a victory in the presidential election and begin building a strong relationship with him.

Suga is also expected to confirm with Biden the need to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance.

Suga likely will also call for Biden’s cooperation to realize the “free and open Indo-Pacific” vision and help in resolving the issue of North Korea’s abductions of Japanese nationals.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said at a press conference Wednesday that preparations are underway to hold the first phone talks at an appropriate time.