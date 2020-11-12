連陽光、人骨都要搶！雙11超瞎商品讓網友傻眼 | Five strangest products sold on online shopping websites during Singles’ Day

【看CP學英文】雙11購物節剛結束，中國雙11網購成交額創下過去24小時內740億美金(約新台幣2兆元)的驚人紀錄。

China’s annual online shopping festival Singles’ Day has just ended and shoppers spent a record US$74 billion (NT$2 trillion)in 24 hours.

根據南華早報報導，今年中國各大網購網站也出現不少令人匪夷所思的商品，以下整理4個怎麼想也想不到的怪怪商品。

According to the South China Morning Post, there have been a lot of weird products on various online shopping sites this year, and the following is a list of four weirdest and unexpected products.

骷髏頭 | Shrunken skull

迷你骷髏頭模型一個不到5美金(約台幣142元)，還有各種大小任君挑選。它的主要功能是讓買家練習繪圖，當然，也有人買來嚇朋友。其中一名網友在產品下方留言區寫道：「我朋友差點被這骷髏頭嚇死。」

Miniature model skull costs less than $5 (NT$142) each, and there are various sizes to choose from.

Its main function is for buyers to practice drawing and, of course, some people buy it to scare their friends.

One of the buyers commented: “It has scared my friend to death.”

陽光儲蓄罐| A jar of sunlight

頂蓋內建太陽能電池的罐子令人不解，產品廣告寫著：「送給朋友小孩最有創意的禮物。」白天時，你可以把它打開收集太陽能，到了夜晚，把蓋子蓋上，白天儲蓄的太陽能使罐內燈泡發光，馬上變成色彩繽紛的立燈。每個太陽能罐依大小不同，價錢落在29-59元人民幣 (約新台幣125-255元)。

A “creative gift for your friends and children”, read the ad for this product. – a jar with a solar battery in its lid.

During the daytime, you can open it to collect solar energy, and at night, you can close the lid and the solar energy saved during the day will make the light bulb inside glow and turn into a colorful lamp.

Depending on the size of the tank, the price ranges from 29-59 yuan (NT$125-255).

藥用水蛭 | Live medical leeches

只要人民幣38元(約新台幣164元)就可以買到五隻活的水蛭。產品介紹欄有解說如何使用藥用水蛭，溫度必須介於攝氏20-26度，清洗你的皮膚後，將水蛭放在皮膚上，等到牠們吸完血就會自動掉落。

For 38 yuan (NT$164), Singles’ Day shoppers could buy five live leeches. The introduction tells you how to use them.

The temperature must be between 20-26 degrees Celsius. After washing your skin, place the leeches on your skin and wait for them to finish sucking blood and then they will fall off.

線上卜卦 | Have your fortune told online

「為你解答，滿意為止。」一位和藹可親的男子下方印著這段標語。這位算命師提供線上卜卦服務，只要人民幣35元(約新台幣151元)，提供你的生辰八字，即可問婚姻、事業、財運、教育或任何事情。

“Providing answers until you are satisfied,” the advertisement of the online fortune telling reads. This slogan is printed below an amiable man.

This fortune teller offers online services for only 35 yuan (NT$151 ). You can ask about marriage, career, financial luck, education or anything else by providing your birth date.

客製化麵條 | Noodles customized with your name

雙11特價只要人民幣28元(約新台幣121元)就能把你的名字、祝福語或任何字樣寫在麵條上。

You can have your name, a blessing or any words written on a noodle for just 28 yuan (NT$121) on Singles’ day.

當你在為愛人煮晚餐時，客製化麵條絕對能帶給另一半驚喜。

When you’re cooking dinner for your loved one, customized noodles are a great way to surprise your partner.