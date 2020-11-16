Memes don’t violate administrative neutrality: Executive Yuan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Executive Yuan Secretary-General Li Meng-yen (李孟諺) defended the staff of the spokesman’s office on Monday for creating memes about the opposition members.

Li was responding to a question from opposition Kuomintang Legislator Sra Kacaw (鄭天財) at the Legislative Yuan’s Internal Administration Committee on whether such derogative pictures violate administrative neutrality.

According to the secretary-general, the memes are part of a communication pattern with the opposition party and don’t violate administrative neutrality.

They are reportedly used to promote policies, bills, and day-to-day communication, as well as to express the ruling party’s position.

“The text and images must be based on facts and delivered under real accounts, not by unknown social media users,” Li added.

If the Executive Yuan’s memes, some of which question the prerogatives and functions of legislators, are deemed inappropriate by some legislators, however, the Executive Yuan will apologize and make further adjustments.

This incident follows the recent resignation of Executive Yuan spokesman Ting Yi-ming’s (丁怡銘) over his allegations that the champion of Taipei Beef Noodle Festival uses beef containing ractopamine.