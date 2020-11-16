‘Ultra Taiwan’ wins int’l praise, but DJs fined for skipping quarantine

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan’s recent “Road to Ultra: Taiwan 2020” event came to a close on Saturday. The show which featured DJs Kayzo, Vini Vici, Slander and Alesso was allowed due to Taiwan’s relative success in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, eliciting many “jealous” responses from social media users abroad.

Even though the festival was held without a hitch, the four DJs found themselves in hot water after it was revealed that they violated quarantine regulations prior to the performance. All four foreigners have been subjected to a fine of NT$10,000 per person.

The event still drew praise and admiration from the members and friends of the foreign community, following foreign media correspondent Farbod Esnaashari’s tweet on Sunday.

“This is Ultra Festival in Taiwan right now. Taiwan has had over 200 days without a domestic COVID-19 infection. Must be nice when your country and people actually care about stopping COVID-19.,” Esnaashari wrote.

His tweet immediately garnered enthusiastic responses from other social media users as one such person living in the U.S. claimed that though Americans love voicing their devotion to their country, they can be arrogant to a fault.

He added that as he frequently goes on business trips abroad, he can attest that many other countries have contained the virus better than the U.S.

Another social media user also pointed out that citizens of East Asian countries wear a face mask when they are uncomfortable or simply, don’t want to get sick.

He emphasized that wearing a face mask isn’t a big deal and wondered why many in western countries find it a problem or violation of rights.

In addition, DJ Kayzo also took to Twitter to thank Taiwan after his performance, writing: “No words to describe this moment. Surreal to feel this again. I almost teared up multiple times during the set. Ultra Taiwan thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

However, his lingering feelings of happiness may be short-lived as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) revealed on Saturday that all four DJs had violated quarantine regulations and were videoed eating together and practicing their sets in the same room.

The uploaded videos were subsequently flagged by social media users.

CECC spokesperson Chiang Jen-Hsiang explained that the Taipei Department of Health and the police have since investigated the situation and all four DJs have been fined NT$10,000, respectively.

Chiang added that it was evident from the videos that they violated the “one room per person” rule and will be monitored following this incident.

The Taipei Department of Health will send out the fine notification today and added that the DJs should pay the fines within 7 days of receiving the notice.

If they fail to do so, they will be reminded again before the case be sent to the Administrative Enforcement Agency.