老外看台灣／外媒：亞太未來是台灣！美國大咖曝台領先關鍵三點｜Former US state official calls Taiwan the future of Asia-Pacific

【看CP學英文】在新型冠狀肺炎肆虐全球的背景下，台灣成功降低感染率使其經濟依舊穩定成長。根據前美國國務院政策規劃人員Daniel Twining表示，原因全歸咎於「政策的透明化，嚴厲的責任制和公民對政府的信任」。

As the world continues to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan has had relative success in lowering local transmission and maintaining its economic growth.

According to a former member of the U.S. State Department’s Policy Planning Staff, Daniel Twining, this is due to Taiwan’s “transparency, accountability, and public trust”.

Twining以「台灣，而非中國，才是亞太區的未來」為題在《日經亞洲評論》中寫道，在疫情開始嚴重擴散導致許多國家開始強制實施「封城」前，亞太區域就面臨動盪的時局和專制國家的威脅。

In an opinion piece published on Nikkei Asia titled, “Taiwan is the future of the Asia-Pacific, not China”, Twining explained that even before the severe spread of the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in countries forcefully inducing “lockdowns”, the Asia-Pacific regions have already become extremely vulnerable to “authoritarianism and instability”.

在這樣的情況下， Twining表示此區的「民主意識」也在疫情散播後更加受到關注。Twining點出中國趁著全球努力防止疫情擴散的期間進軍香港，卻意外凸顯出台灣在公共衛生和經濟成長的成就，意味著台灣將會是亞太區的領導人。

Under these circumstances, Twining explained that the “crisis of democracy” became even more prominent following the pandemic.

He pointed out that as the world tried their best to curb the virus-spread, China was busy exploiting the chaos to further its political agenda in Hong Kong.

However, this also highlighted Taiwan’s stellar performance regarding public health and economic growth, which suggests that “Taiwan, not China, is a more likely pacesetter for the wider region.”

Twining更指出，台灣的民主不僅勝過中國的專制成功壓低境內傳染人數，更減少了經濟衝擊，同時也維護到人民的權利，而他也將此歸咎於台灣人對於民主的肯定和尊重。

In addition, Twining pointed out that Taiwan not only managed to remain a “vibrant democracy” handling the pandemic “far better than China by all measures”, but also avoided huge economic impact and at the same time, maintained its respect for human rights.

He added that “this success was the sum of social and political factors made possible by the Taiwanese people’s staunch commitment to democratic ideals.”

當疫情於今年一月初首次襲擊台灣時，當地政府立刻建立起各項追蹤app，分發口罩，並以透明化方式提供正確資訊，而台灣人民會如此照做，也是因為政府在過去人民抗議時，並沒有將其壓下反倒有聆聽民聲，贏得台灣人的信任，Twining 說。

Twining further elaborated to when the pandemic first hit Taiwan in January, the government immediately built tracing apps and distributed face masks to its people.

Through updating transparent information and relying on its past of responding positively to people’s protests movements rather than suppressing them, Taiwan’s government earned the trust of its people and subsequently, their willingness to comply with reasonable policies.

最後Twining點出，民主國家應該力挺並加強與台灣的關係，因台灣在這次展現民主不僅能保護國家衛生安全、使經濟穩定成長、同時也能兼顧到人民的自由和權利，唯擁有更多得友邦才能捍衛一個自由和開放的亞太區域。

Twining concluded that other democratic countries should “invest in strengthening ties with Taiwan” as it demonstrated through the pandemic, how democracy can “protect public health and grow economies even as they honor their people’s freedoms.”

Only through deepening partnerships with each other can democracies safeguard a free and open Asia-Pacific, Twining added.