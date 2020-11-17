Taiwan bride throws AC unit out of window instead of fan

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — In traditional Taiwanese weddings, the bride usually throws a fan (扇子) on the ground to represent that she’s leaving her youthful temper behind her.

A Chiayi bride, however, took this beloved wedding custom to next level on Saturday by throwing an air conditioner unit out of the car’s window instead of a fan.

According to photographer Hung Nian-hung (洪年宏) who posted the photos to Facebook, “the traditional custom is for the bride to drop the fan in her hand to the ground, an action that stands for ‘letting go of her spleen’ in Taiwanese.”

Contrary to all expectations, the bride left her home in a car with an air conditioner stuck by the window, ready to be thrown out.

The post has received many enthusiastic responses from social media users who pointed out that the bride might be extremely stubborn, meaning that she used a larger than usual fan.

Others unveiled that the groom actually sells electrical appliances, meaning that the stunt was a funny and creative way to say goodbye to her parents.