老外看台灣／老外曬台灣六大電影院照　大讚：李安啟蒙之地在這！ | Blogger unveils ‘Ang Lee-connection’ to classic movie theaters in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】隨著串流平台的崛起和更多選擇的出現，現代人開始寧願窩在家裡看電影也不想出外到電影院賞片，使其面臨倒閉的危機。

As Netflix and other streaming platforms become increasingly popular, local moviegoers may opt to stream a movie at home rather than going out, resulting in many movie theaters shutting down in recent years.

因此，一名外國在台部落客Alexander Synaptic決定捕捉台灣六大經典劇院，讓他們永留歷史。

Before it is too late, Alexander Synaptic, a Taiwan-based travel blogger, has embarked on a journey to photograph the six most classic movie theaters in Taiwan.

由於另一名部落客Phil Jablon近期在推特上表示泰國目前僅剩個位數的劇院，Alexander受到啟發決定開始他的復古「劇院獵行」，並從台北的湳山戲院開始。

Inspired by fellow blogger Phil Jablon’s recent claim that there are only two classic theaters still standing in Thailand, Synaptic embarked on his vintage “theater hunt,” which began at the Nanshan Theater (湳山戲院) in Taipei.

Alexander爾後開始向南部移動，並介紹了台南於1950年濺起的全美戲院。他寫道：「這毫無疑問的是台灣戲院黃金時期的代表。」

Synaptic then worked his way south and introduced Tainan’s Chin Men Theater (全美戲院) which was established in 1950. “[This] is undoubtedly the most famous of the golden age Taiwanese cinemas still in business,” he wrote.

他補充，這個戲院之所以特別原因有兩點。一是因為他曾是大導演李安在高中時最常出入的場所，也是在此受到啟發決定從事電影方面的工作。二則是因為此戲院的電影海報依舊掛著當地藝術家顏振發親手繪做的油畫海報。

The main attraction of the theater not only includes being legendary Taiwanese director Ang Lee’s frequent haunts in high school but also featuring classic movie posters painted by local artist Yan Zhen-fa (顏振發).

下一站，Alexander分享了苗栗的國興戲院。早在70年前被建立，Alexander表示它目前正在進行裝修中，不過當地人也擔心未來是否能繼續營業。

Next, Synaptic shared some pictures of the Guoxing Theater (國興戲院) in Miaoli City.

Established more than 70 years ago, the theater is currently under renovation, even though many locals are worried about its future plans to re-open.

另外一家電影院是雲林虎尾鎮的白宮影城。Alexander表示雖然此戲院建於1972年，外觀卻沒有看起來太老舊。

Another movie theater which caught Synaptic’s eye was the “White House Cinemas” (白宮影城) in Huwei (虎尾), Yunlin County（雲林).

He revealed that though it opened in 1972, the exterior didn’t look very old.

不幸地，因為受到疫情影響，這家影城如今沒有當年的熱絡。南投戲院也是Alexander特別拍攝的劇院之一。

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the theater is not as lively as it once was. The Nantou Theater (南投戲院) is another one Synaptic photographed on his hunt.

Alexander表示，這家戲院早在1920年代就出現了，曾經於2011年差點倒閉，卻老闆在台北生活的兒子聽到，立馬趕回南投將它翻新，繼續經營。

According to Synaptic, the history can be traced back to the 1920s. Once on the verge of closure in 2011, “the son of the owner moved back from Taipei to revitalize the theater and keep it going.”

最後，Alexander紀錄了位於嘉義大林鎮，於1977年所建的萬國戲院。

Last but not least, Synaptic documented the Wanguo Theater (萬國戲院) which is a classic theater founded in 1977 in Dalin (大林), Chiayi County(嘉義).

它經過電影愛好者江明赫的翻修後，如今保有一個繁忙的行程和電影放映時間。

It was renovated by cinephile Jiang Ming-he ( 江明赫 ) and to this day, maintains a busy schedule and various screenings.

Alexander表示他知道還有更多沒找到的戲院，希望可以繼續這個作品，完整的紀錄台灣的影城歷史。

Synaptic acknowledged that there may be more theaters out there and vowed to continue on his quest to document more of Taiwan’s cinematic history.

