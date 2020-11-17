Taiwan confirms two new infections, warns of second wave

TAIPEI (The China Post) – The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed on Tuesday two more coronavirus cases in Taiwan.

The agency will provide further details during a press conference at 2:30 p.m., according to spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) who will detail follow-up actions to prevent a second wave, including compulsory mask-wearing policy at eight new locations.

According to the CECC, 605 cases have been confirmed so far, including 513 imported cases, 55 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 536 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.

The CECC reminds travelers to report any fever, cough or other discomforts to the quarantine staff at the airport and make good use of epidemic prevention equipment.

After returning home, a 14-day home quarantine should be implemented. If you have any suspected symptoms, please contact the Health Bureau or county or city care center and follow the instructions to seek medical treatment.