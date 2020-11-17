‘Helmet tree’ becomes new landmark in Hsinchu

TAIPEI (The China Post) — “Strong winds” are usually the first thing people notice when in Hsinchu. Yet, a new “helmet tree” has recently become a topic of discussion among social media users too.

The viral story originates from a Facebook post featuring a local roadside tree, with many helmets hanging from its branches, leading many to jokingly refer to it as a “new landmark of Hsinchu!”

A social media user also asked: “I know it’s windy in Hsinchu, so is it actually safer to hang them on a tree?”

In the photo, 10 helmets can be seen hanging from different heights, creating an illusion of a “helmet fruit” tree when viewed from a distance.

The funny post saw social media users commenting, “Don’t you know? This is what Hsinchu’s grapes look like,” “Sometimes, they become ‘ripe’ and fall to the ground” and “Here is the world’s safest tree.”

A social media user poked fun at it too, claiming “November is the season of helmet fruits” while another vowed to hang their own helmet on the tree later to “make a wish.”

On a more serious note, some speculated that the reason behind the “helmet tree” is that helmets are often blown off by wind so passers-by might have hung them on a tree nearby to help riders find their belongings.