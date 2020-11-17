Taiwan driver wins praise for amazing parking skills

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Recent photos of two cars parked across a drainage ditch in Meinong District (美濃區), Kaohsiung (高雄), have triggered a heated discussion among social media users who praised the driver for his amazing skills.

The photos, posted on Nov. 12 in a Facebook group, New Road Observation College (新·路上觀察學院), show how the owner of a repair shop in the area successfully placed the cars’ wheels on either side of the ditch.

The original post failed short to explain how the business owner eventually did it, even though it is reportedly a common sight in Meinong, a Hakka district located in southern Taiwan.

A short video from another social media user hint that the driver made a reverse parking maneuver to park the cars but the move seems very unlikely.

Chinese-language media later offered a more plausible explanation. The business owner solved his parking problems with a forklift truck.