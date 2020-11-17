Taiwan driver wins praise for amazing parking skills

By The China Post staff |
The owner of a repair shop in the area successfully placed the cars’ wheels on either side of the ditch. (Courtesy of Penny Lu/Facebook/ New Road Observation College)

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Recent photos of two cars parked across a drainage ditch in Meinong District (美濃區), Kaohsiung (高雄), have triggered a heated discussion among social media users who praised the driver for his amazing skills.

The photos, posted on Nov. 12 in a Facebook group, New Road Observation College (新·路上觀察學院), show how the owner of a repair shop in the area successfully placed the cars’ wheels on either side of the ditch.

The two cars are parked over a ditch on a country road, prompting social media users to wonder how it was done. (Courtesy of Penny Lu/Facebook/ New Road Observation College)

The original post failed short to explain how the business owner eventually did it, even though it is reportedly a common sight in Meinong, a Hakka district located in southern Taiwan.

A short video from another social media user hint that the driver made a reverse parking maneuver to park the cars but the move seems very unlikely.

Chinese-language media later offered a more plausible explanation. The business owner solved his parking problems with a forklift truck.