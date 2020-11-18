撞鬼了？日男驚見「蒼白人臉」緊貼玻璃　勇敢開門臉綠掉 | Japanese man shares ‘ghostly Starbucks experience’

By Vivian Hsiao, The China Post, Taiwan |
Photo courtesy of 《っばさ》/Twitter

【看CP學英文】近日，有日本網友分享，他看到一名女子的臉靠著毛玻璃，朝著房間露出陰沈笑容，令人看了毛骨悚然，貼文也引起網友熱議。

A Japanese man recently shared a “paranormal experience” with his followers after seeing the face of a smiling lady through a glass partition in his room. 

日本網友「っばさ」在推特上分享一張靈異照片，只見照片中，有一位女子的頭靠著毛玻璃，還面向房間內猛盯著他看，可以看見女子清楚的五官跟毫無血色的臉頰，甚至還嘴角上揚，露出詭異的笑容，樣子看起來十分恐怖。

The social media user (っばさ) shared the photo of a woman’s face smiling at the camera to Twitter. The black and white face and its smile added an additional creepy factor to the encounter, he explained.

The black and white face and its smile added an additional creepy factor to the encounter. (Photo courtesy of っばさ/Twitter)

原PO為了搞清楚狀況，只好將毛玻璃打開一看，沒想到竟然是連鎖咖啡店「星巴克」的紙袋，上頭「美人魚」的商標剛好映在玻璃上，加上昏暗黃光打下來，只顯示人臉的部分，所以才看起來極為詭異。

Contrary to all expectations, the social media user later discovered that the strange face was merely a “mermaid” head printed on a Starbucks bag! 

許多日本網友看到也紛紛回應，「半夜看到會漏尿啊」、「真的滿恐怖的」、「這透光也透得太剛好」、「我剛剛嚇到，好恐怖啊」、「還以為是真的」、「千萬不要亂放星巴克的袋子」、「雖然很可怕，但我笑了」、「其實還滿好笑的」、「對不起，我先笑出來了」。

The post quickly garnered the attention of social media users who commented, “If I saw this at midnight, I would definitely pee my pants,” “This is actually quite scary”, and “I’m sorry, but I found this hilarious.” 