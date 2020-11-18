撞鬼了？日男驚見「蒼白人臉」緊貼玻璃　勇敢開門臉綠掉 | Japanese man shares ‘ghostly Starbucks experience’

【看CP學英文】近日，有日本網友分享，他看到一名女子的臉靠著毛玻璃，朝著房間露出陰沈笑容，令人看了毛骨悚然，貼文也引起網友熱議。

A Japanese man recently shared a “paranormal experience” with his followers after seeing the face of a smiling lady through a glass partition in his room.

日本網友「っばさ」在推特上分享一張靈異照片，只見照片中，有一位女子的頭靠著毛玻璃，還面向房間內猛盯著他看，可以看見女子清楚的五官跟毫無血色的臉頰，甚至還嘴角上揚，露出詭異的笑容，樣子看起來十分恐怖。

The social media user (っばさ) shared the photo of a woman’s face smiling at the camera to Twitter. The black and white face and its smile added an additional creepy factor to the encounter, he explained.

原PO為了搞清楚狀況，只好將毛玻璃打開一看，沒想到竟然是連鎖咖啡店「星巴克」的紙袋，上頭「美人魚」的商標剛好映在玻璃上，加上昏暗黃光打下來，只顯示人臉的部分，所以才看起來極為詭異。

Contrary to all expectations, the social media user later discovered that the strange face was merely a “mermaid” head printed on a Starbucks bag!

許多日本網友看到也紛紛回應，「半夜看到會漏尿啊」、「真的滿恐怖的」、「這透光也透得太剛好」、「我剛剛嚇到，好恐怖啊」、「還以為是真的」、「千萬不要亂放星巴克的袋子」、「雖然很可怕，但我笑了」、「其實還滿好笑的」、「對不起，我先笑出來了」。

The post quickly garnered the attention of social media users who commented, “If I saw this at midnight, I would definitely pee my pants,” “This is actually quite scary”, and “I’m sorry, but I found this hilarious.”