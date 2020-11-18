Taiwanese actress Jessie Chang felt ‘really hot’ filming bed scene with Desmond Tan

TAIPEI (Asia One/ANN) — It was a bed scene that didn’t go quite right for Taiwanese actress Jessie Chang — ironic considering that she was getting intimate with local hunky actor Desmond Tan in the latest episode for the new Taiwanese idol drama Falling Into You.

But it wasn’t the chemistry with her attractive reel partner that was the issue (as is usually the case). For one, the bed they were on was too small.

“We almost fell off the bed halfway through the scene,” the 44-year-old actress said.

Then the room was also uncomfortably hot.

According to a media report, Jessie explained that she felt “really hot” on set even though a member of the crew had already set the air-con to the lowest temperature.

It’s not that the air-conditioning unit wasn’t working though; the real reason was actually a little more amusing.

“It wasn’t until the director cleared the set that we realised it was full of people hoping to catch a glimpse of the bed scene,” she added.

The drama, which also stars Jiro Wang and Puff Kuo, is available to watch on meWATCH.