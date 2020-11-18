老外看台灣／女婿在國外台灣岳父超擔憂　寄貼心包裹竟成鳳梨酥之爭 | Son-in-law, daughter receive lovely ‘care package’ for Taiwanese family

【看CP學英文】新型冠狀肺炎持續擴散使出國更加困難，也因此一位台灣岳父今年無法前往美國拜訪愛女和女婿。

With the spread of COVID-19, traveling remains complicated, leaving a Taiwanese father bummed that he couldn’t travel to the U.S. to visit his daughter and son-in-law.

然而，他決定以另一種形式表達關心，並寄送了大包小包的台灣道地食物如麵條和鳳梨酥給女兒的家庭。

He, therefore, decided to show his love in another way, and sent packets of noodles and pineapple cakes to his family abroad.

收到包裹後，女婿非常感動並將照片貼至美版PTT論壇Reddit並寫道：「我的岳父、岳母住在台灣，但我們住在美國。我的岳父因為今年過節無法拜訪我們感到有些沮喪，決定寄送食物給我們代表他的心意。」

Touched by this, his son-in-law posted a picture of the food on Reddit and wrote, “My in-laws live in Taiwan, but we live in the US. My 岳父 was bummed he couldn’t visit us for the holidays this year, so he sent us these snacks.”

才剛貼出，照片馬上得到熱烈回應，然而許多人卻只注意到照片後方的兩大盒鳳梨酥。

The photo quickly garnered great discussion online; however, many focused on one thing in particular: the two full boxes of pineapple cakes placed in the back.

其中一位網友表示：「那些佳徳鳳梨酥在美國可是一盒賣40美欸…」還有另一位在後面補充，「是佳德鳳梨酥。他們一定很愛你。」

One social media user commented, “Those ChiaTe pineapple cakes sell for US$40 a box here…,” while another added, “ChiaTe pineapple cakes. They really love you.”

這也讓大家開始議論紛紛到底哪個牌子的鳳梨酥比較可口。其中有一位網友甚至還排名表示在他心中，佳德第一、犁記第二、微熱山丘第三。

This sparked a debate among commenters who listed their top 3 pineapple cake options, with one adding that he agreed with the man’s father-in-law that ChiaTe trumps Leechi, and that Leechi is better than Sunny Hills.

另一位網友也加入戰場表示，「佳徳雖然好吃，但我覺得皇冠應該給微熱山丘。他們家的餡吃起來比較有感。」

Another disputed the comment, writing, “ChiaTe is great to be sure, but I motion that the ‘best’ crown belongs to Sunny Hills. Sunny Hills filling has a more refined pineapple kick.”

這位網友馬上獲得一個盟友，在下方留言遷入微熱山丘的官網介紹，裡面稱此店家的雞蛋是聽古典音樂的母家下的，而鳳梨等食材是從當地小農購入的。」

In agreement, one Reddit user even added a section of Sunny Hills’ website which claimed, “Our eggs come from a farmer who plays classical music for his hens. We use native pineapples sourced directly from local family farms.”

當大部分的人專注在食物時，也有一半的網友被坐在食物旁的貓吸引。

While people focused on the food, others drew their attention to the adorable cat also included in the photo.

其中一位網友開玩笑的說，「我選則那隻貓，謝謝」而另一位也幽默的寫：「那貓咪吃起來口味如何？」

One commented, “I’ll take the cat, thank you very much,” while another asked, “How did the cat taste?” as it stood among the pile of food.

更有尖眼的網友點出岳父寄送的麵條非常好吃（爾後原PO表示是來自金門的伴手禮），建議他們在美國查查麻油雞的食譜，好好迎冬。

Social media users also pointed out that the noodles the father-in-law sent, which was later revealed to be a souvenir from Kinmen, were incredibly tasty and suggested that the man should look up recipes for Sesame Oil Chicken noodles for the upcoming winter.