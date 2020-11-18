Local streetwear brand accused of copying Alien Huang’s design

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Alien Evolution Studio (AES進化吧工作室), a street fashion brand created by Alien Huang (黃鴻升), accused Tuesday a local streetwear brand of copying the design created by the late artist.

Sam Lin, Huang’s brother in law, posted a photo collage to Instagram on Thursday with a throw-up emoji, showing two sweatshirts with almost the same patterns.

Both items feature a yellow smiling face and a cactus. The only difference is the color of the words printed below the pattern.

The designer angrily wrote: “Be more creative with your brand, can’t you?”

The sweatshirt was released in Oct. 2019. In response to the post, many have lashed out at the streetwear design brand by commenting on its official Instagram account.

In light of the copying rumors, the brand, which is being accused, has removed its Instagram post regarding the controversial sweatshirt without any explanation.

Alien Huang is the founder and designer of AES, a clothing brand which he established in 2008.

Since the artist passed away on Sep. 16, his brother-in-law has taken over the designer brand.