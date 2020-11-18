Taiwan reports 2 more imported cases

TAIPEI (The China Post) – The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed on Wednesday two more imported coronavirus cases in Taiwan, bringing the tally to 607.

According to the CECC, the two new cases include an Indonesian woman in her thirties (case 607) and a Taiwanese citizen in his sixties (case 608).

Case 607 had traveled to Taiwan for work purposes on Nov. 12 and was tested upon arrival, the CECC said.

She began showing symptoms of sore throat and muscles soon after but did not report it to authorities until she began to have fevers and a runny nose on Nov. 16.

Her infection was confirmed today and the CECC has listed 69 possible contacts as of press time.

Case 608 is an expat in the U.S. and recently returned to Taiwan on Nov. 11.

He had no symptoms upon arrival but began to develop a fever, sore muscles, headaches, coughs and a runny nose soon after checking into a quarantine hotel, the CECC said.

He was tested on Nov. 16 and the infection was confirmed today.

As of present tally, 607 cases have been confirmed so far, including 515 imported cases, 55 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 541 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.