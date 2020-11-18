Sonia Sui opens up about good relationship with mother-in-law

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese actress-model Sonia Sui (隋棠) has opened up about her good relationship with her mother-in-law at a recent promotional event held by a Swiss watch brand.

Joined by her mother-in-law and sister-in-law, Sonia Sui revealed that she got along very well with her mother-in-law, Tammy Darshana Lai (賴佩霞).

The latter immediately confirmed and praised the 40-year-old actress for her age-defying beauty. “I’m the happiest woman in the world,” Lai said.

Asked about how to maintain a good relationship with daughter-in-law, Lai said that there’s nothing to explain because Sui is a diva in her heart.

“That’s why I introduced her to my son!” she said, adding that she loves every family members in her household.

“As you can see, Sui maintains her body shape really well after giving birth to three children,” Lai added. Speaking of their family life, Lai jokingly said that Sui has a more relaxed attitude when it comes to parenting.

Sonia Sui is an actress, television host and model. She is best known for her role as Hsieh An-chen in the 2010 television series “The Fierce Wife.”