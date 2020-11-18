老外不看好台中捷運？網揭「這點」輸高捷 | Foreigners share experiences of taking Taichung Metro

【看CP學英文】台中捷運綠線等了11年，終於在11月16日啟動試營運，首日運量超過7萬人次。隨著中捷正式上路，有不少老外表示想試搭中捷，更拿高雄捷運與之比較。

After 11 years, the Taichung Metro Green Line finally started its trial operation on Nov. 16, and the first day’s traffic has exceeded 70,000 rides. Responding to the launch of the Taichung metro, many foreigners expressed their desire to try the MRT and even compared it with the Kaohsiung Mass Rapid Transit.

週二，一名網友在美國知名論壇Reddit分享自己從市政府搭到大慶站來回的經驗。

On Tuesday, a social media user shared his experience of taking a round trip from City Hall to Daqing Station on Reddit, an American forum.

「非常擠。搭乘捷運規定必須戴口罩。」原PO寫道，並附上一張市政府站的照片，PO文馬上引起外國網友在底下紛紛留言分享心得想法。

“Fairly crowded. Masks are mandatory,” the user wrote and included a photo of Taichung city hall station, which draws many to share their thoughts on the new metro system.

有網友留言希望運量比高雄捷運多，「現在只剩…台南捷運了…2050年上路?…我準備好了。」

One commented: “Nice, hope it’ll see more ridership than Kaohsiung. Now all that’s left…Tainan MRT…in 2050?… I’m ready…”

其中一名網友點出，高雄市的道路設計較不便行走，在捷運站上路以前，大多必須依靠其他交通工具通勤；台中市道路設計對於行人則相對較為友善，但仍希望中捷開通運量能保持高點。

Another user said that Kaohsiung suffers from a city layout that forced people to find other ways to commute than on foot before the MRT. On the contrary, Taichung was built to be a lot more walkable already. “Hopefully ridership is high right off the bat,” the user wrote.

另一名老外網友表示自己住在台中，台中許多區域對行人都相當友善，像是一中街、逢甲或市民廣場，但坐捷運根本沒辦法抵達這些地點。他續道，他可能會好奇去試搭，但對他來說中捷一點都不實用，畢竟公車免費，而自己有機車也有車子。

The other user who lives in Taichung said that many areas in Taichung are very friendly to pedestrians, such as Yizhong St., Fengchia, or People’s Square. However, none of these spots are served by the metro system, the user wrote.

The user continued to say that he might go on it a few times to satisfy curiosity, but for him the MRT was not practical at all, since the bus was free and he had a scooter and a car.

此外，不少網友對中捷抱持正面評價，認為捷運站看起來很乾淨、整潔，迫不及待想去試乘看看。

In addition, many have positive comments about the Taichung Metro, saying that the station looks very clean and organized and they cannot wait to go there for a ride.