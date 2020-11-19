Janet Hsieh shows off baby bump in underwater photo shoot

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese-American television personality Janet Hsieh (謝怡芬) flaunted her body shape and baby bump at seven months in a series of photos taken under the sea at Green Island on Nov. 12.

Along with her husband George Young, the 40-year-old model had an underwater photo shoot at the offshore island where they were surrounded by fringing coral reefs.

This isn’t the first time she’s taken photos underwater. She also did an underwater photo shoot when she was pregnant with her first child.

Speaking of the photography hacks, she said that you must be sure to go deeper than the location specified in the shot, and then slowly swim up with hair flowing in the current, Hsieh said.

In addition to Hsieh, celebrity couples such as Jason Hsu (許孟哲) and Bernice Chao (趙孟姿) also had a maternity shoot underwater at Kenting in May 2020.