方濟各教宗誤按辣妹照讚？女模笑：看來我會進天堂 | Did Pope Francis ‘like’ racy photo of Brazilian bikini model?

【看CP學英文】方濟各教宗近日犯下了這個時代的人最害怕的錯誤—不小心按到一張舊IG照「讚」。

Pope Francis might have made a blunder many are deathly afraid of in the digital age era — accidentally liking an odd image on someone else’s Instagram page.

據外媒報導，方濟各教宗的官方IG帳號近期按了巴西模特兒Natalia Garibotto (娜塔麗亞)的性感照「讚」。

According to foreign media, Pope Francis’ official Instagram recently “liked” a racy photo of Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto.

此事件被推特帳號「Barstool Sports」發現後，立即以螢幕錄影方式，截取方濟各教宗在辣妹照下按讚紀錄。

The incident was screen-recorded by Barstool Sports who noticed Francis’ verified account, Franciscus among the notable likes under Garibotto’s post on Oct. 6.

點進去後，連結馬上連至教宗的官方帳號。

Upon clicking the account, the social media account immediately redirected social media users to Pope’s Instagram page.

Pope Francis is horny as hell pic.twitter.com/znGdgyJWLv — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 13, 2020

據報導，照片隨後被教宗退讚，但消息人士透露梵蒂岡目前已在進行內部調查，釐清背後的真相。

The photo was then abruptly “unliked” last week while sources close to the Vatican leadership reportedly claimed that an internal probe was underway to determine how the incident happened.

在教宗按讚的辣照中，娜塔麗亞穿著性感的「學生制服」，PO文寫道：「或許我可以教你一兩堂課」配上小惡魔貼圖。

Garibotto was wearing a racy school uniform with the caption, “I can teach you a thing or two” and a happy devil emoji.

然而，由於方濟各教宗的帳號是由多人團隊一起管理的，目前還無法確定到底是誰按了照片讚。

Foreign media pointed out, however, that Pope Francis’ official account is managed by a team of staffers and it is currently unclear who pressed the “wrong” button.

即便如此，此事件馬上在網路上被瘋傳，而娜塔麗亞也在推特上寫道：「看來我會進天堂。」

The faux-pas immediately went viral online, and Garibotto retweeted Barstool Sports’ screen-recording along with the caption, “At least I’m going to heaven.”

At least I'm going to heaven https://t.co/w3nMYWVR6T — Natalia Garibotto (@NataaGataa) November 13, 2020

他的經紀公司也抓準時機，將照片於IG官方帳號上重發，並表示：「我們獲得教宗的祝福了！一切都要感謝我們的天后娜塔麗亞。」

Her management firm, COY Co., quickly seized on the free publicity and posted on their Instagram page, “COY Co. has received the POPE’S OFFICIAL BLESSING thanks to our iconic queen @nataagataa.”