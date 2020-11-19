China Times lashes out at gov’t for ‘shameful’ CTi News shut down

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The China Times (中國時報) lashed out at the National Communications Commission (NCC, 國家通訊傳播委員會) on Thursday, printing the word “shame” (可恥) on its front page to describe the agency’s decision a day earlier to unanimously reject CTi News’ (中天新聞) application for a license extension.

This is the “darkest day in the history of Taiwan news” the newspaper wrote alongside the pictures of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and seven NCC officials who are allegedly responsible for blocking the license extension, stressing that “history will remember you” for using an administrative order to shut down a news outlet critical of the government policies.

The China Times also warned, “The ghost of the martial law era’s police headquarters is really back,” and claimed that the Tsai administration and the NCC’s brutal decision to shut down “CTi News” is the most shameful and ugliest political decision since the democratization of Taiwan. “This is the saddest day for the freedom of the press in Taiwan!”

The China Times is a daily Chinese-language newspaper published in Taiwan associated with the pan-blue coalition. It is one of the four largest publications, alongside The Liberty Times, Apple Daily and United Daily News. The newspaper belongs to the Want Want China Times Group which also owns “CTi News” (中天新聞) via Chung T’ien Television (CtiTV).