台北101最神取景！老外瘋傳台版「深夜食堂」絕美照片 | Ultimate Taipei 101 #Instaworthy spot goes viral

【看CP學英文】台北101是不少觀光客必拍台北景點之一，從不同的角度、時間取景能帶出不同的韻味。近日，一名外國網友在美國論壇Reddit上分享一張攝於101附近巷弄的絕美照片，引起網友瘋傳。

Taipei 101 is one of the must-visit Taipei attractions for tourists from far and near. You can take pictures of it from different angles and times, giving your photos the mood and or feeling you want them to have.

Recently, a social media user shared a beautiful photo of an alleyway near the 101, causing an overnight sensation on Reddit.

這名網友週二分享道，拍攝這張照片的靈感來自於上月同樣分享於論壇的一張101照片，他那時看到照片即決定前往同一地拍攝。

The user shared Tuesday that the photo was inspired by a photo of 101 that was also shared on the forum last month so he decided to go to the same location to take the photo.

「前一晚，我特別前往竹村居酒屋拍這張照片。」原PO寫道，並在下方留言處附上啟發他靈感的原作者作品連結。

“I trekked to Takemura Izakaya last night to get this shot,” the user wrote, adding the link to the photo that inspired him.

絕美照片引發許多網友紛紛留言表示，「喜歡這張照片，它的色調、以及左側的三角錐。」

The stunning photo has drawn much attention, with many praising the shot, its tone and repair work on the left.

對此，原PO回應道，原先覺得角錐很礙眼，但後來發現延伸至遠方的角錐能自然引導自然引導觀者視線。

In response to the positive comments, the photographer wrote that he was annoyed by the cones when he first got there but later found that the cones helped to guide the viewers’ eyes.

另外也有網友留言大讚照片有種深夜食堂的氛圍，逗趣地說：「幸好我不是在睡覺前看到這張照片。」

Another commented: “It’s getting a Shin’ya Shokudō vibe here. Thank god I didn’t see this before going to bed.”

有網友反應這條街通常人來人往，很難捕捉到空無一人的街巷。原PO也不吝分享拍照小技巧，他建議最佳拍攝時間是週日晚上10:45左右，那時他一人獨享整條街將近20分鐘，僅偶爾有幾台機車、車子經過。

Some users have commented that the street is usually crowded with people and it is difficult to capture an empty street. To this, the photographer suggested that the best time to shoot was around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.