被落雨松包圍的日式涼亭！台北秋季絕美秘境就在「這處」| Secret Taipei garden becomes #Instaworthy destination

【看CP學英文】Taipei Walker報導，隨著微涼秋季到來，台北的網美一定要先衝南港秘境「麗山農民廣場」，大片落羽松也漸漸轉紅，搭配一旁的日式涼亭、雙心跳石，讓你不用大老遠跑到郊區也可以拍出各種意境照。

With the arrival of the autumn season, Taipei residents shouldn’t miss the opportunity to visit the Nangang secret “Lishan park,” where large cypress trees are turning red.

The park also features the Japanese-style pavilion and twin heart stones on the side, making it the perfect photo-op spot for urban people.

位於捷運站「南港展覽館站」附近轉乘小12公車即可到達的「麗山農民廣場」，是連南港在地人都不一定知道的小秘境，保留了以前日治時期書院的氛圍，並且建造日式涼亭、種植大量落羽松，還能在一旁「四分溪」的雙心造型跳石及溪畔步道中漫步，享受輕鬆悠閒的南港半日遊。

You can take route 12 bus near the Nangang Exhibition Center Station of the MRT to go to the Lishan park. The park has retained the atmosphere of the former Japanese schools with a Japanese pavilion, a large number of cypress trees.

What’s more? You can take a stroll along the “Sifen Creek” where you can see a twin heart-shaped stepping stone. It’s highly recommended to enjoy a relaxing half-day tour of Nangangang.

麗山農民廣場 | Lishan Park

大眾運輸：搭乘捷運至昆陽站或動物園站後，轉搭小12公車至麗山橋站下車， 沿著研究路四段漫步至麗山公園(麗山農民廣場)。

How to get there? Section 4, Yanjiuyuan Road, Nangang District, Taipei City, 115