李小龍首將這打鬥方式納入電影！菲國傳統武術由來曝光 | Kali — A versatile martial art from the Philippines

【看CP學英文】你知道好萊塢武術片之主李小龍深藏的秘密武器是什麼嗎？答案就是菲律賓的卡利武術。

Who is the hidden superpower of your favorite Hollywood hard-action hero? Bruce Lee? No, it is Kali.

卡利是一個多變的菲律賓武術，它可以用來防衛、攻擊、卡死、擊敗或是撤防對手。有別於其他戰術，初學者必須先以武器訓練才能進階到徒手打鬥。

Kali is a versatile Filipino martial art. It is used to defend and attack, to lock, take down, and most importantly, to disarm your opponent. Unlike other combat styles, you are trained to handle the weapon first before advancing onto hand-to-hand maneuvers.

這個武術源自於西班牙殖民時期的菲律賓南部。當時由於利刃和其他傳統武器被禁，當地居民於戰鬥中只能以藤條做的棍子捍衛自己。

The art form gained prominence during the Spanish colonial era in the southern Philippines, where knives and conventional weapons were forbidden. As a result, locals resorted to using sticks made from rattan in combat.

如今，菲律賓武術多使用一或兩根棍子、鈍刀等靈活、非致命性的武器。打鬥過程主要仰賴肢體動作，近期也被納入軍隊警察特勤隊的教育訓練課程。

Nowadays, the martial art is practiced with single or double sticks, blunt knives, and other flexible, nonlethal weapons. The fighting relies heavily on body movement and has been adapted into training curriculums for the military and police task force.

卡利之所以受歡迎是因為對手可能會使出無數種招式，也因此你也可以利用不同的技巧，擁有無數的解決和反擊方式。

Kali is popular because there are endless possibilities to how your opponent can strike, and therefore, infinite solutions and counterattacks that utilize different skill sets.

近年的電影為了展示更多樣化的格鬥技巧，經常將卡利打鬥風格編入劇中。已故的好萊塢明星李小龍對卡利情有獨鍾，成為第一個將這種武術編進打鬥場景中的演員。所以下次去看電影時，你也可以特別注意，畫面中是否有卡利的出現？

Movies in recent years have choreographed more fights that model after Kali’s combative style in order to showcase diverse fighting techniques.

The late Bruce Lee was fascinated by Kali and was the first to implement the martial art into his films. Look out for some Kali moves in your local theater, coming soon!