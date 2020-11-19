台貓穿台啤裝萌翻天　奴才曝：可愛到被騷擾｜Taiwanese cat’s ‘beer wardrobe’ elicits funny neighbor interaction

【看CP學英文】住在台灣可能面臨居住環境較擁擠的狀況，有時甚至連鄰居家在看哪一台電視都能聽得一清二楚。

Living in Taiwan usually means living in close quarters where, more often than not, you can hear exactly what channel your neighbor is watching on TV.

雖然這或許很溫馨，但近期一位華僑網友發現狹窄的居住空間有時也可能造成些許不便。

The close proximity can sometimes be a problem as social media user Riley Tsang recently discovered.

Riley Tsang (曾慶曦)近日於推特上貼出三張貓咪萌照，並表示他的「大嬸」鄰居有時會嚇到他，原因竟是因為她喜歡大聲的對著他們家「喵喵」叫以引起萌貓的注意。

Posting three pictures of his adorable pet cat on Twitter, Tsang revealed his “auntie neighbor” would sometimes scare him by suddenly screaming “meow meow” into his house to try and get his cat to respond.

不過，曾慶曦似乎不太在乎這種鄰居與貓之間單方、較為奇特的互動模式，反而在後面補充道：「沒錯，牠穿著一件台啤金牌毛衣。」

However, Tsang doesn’t seem too fazed by this odd, one-sided interaction between neighbor and cat, and included a small caption confirming that the cat in the picture is indeed wearing a “Gold Medal Taiwan Beer” sweater.

貓奴們馬上在貼文下回應，其中一位建議主人應該要「隨機的『喵』回去」，純粹為了看大嬸會有什麼反應。

Cat-lovers soon gathered under the post and a social media user suggested that the owner should “meow randomly in response” to the neighbor, just to see what she would do.

其他人更在乎的似乎是貓咪的穿著。另一位網友也在貼文下留言：我要怎麼買到這件毛衣？然而，這句話不清楚為自己問還是為寵物問。

Others paid more attention to the cat’s wardrobe and replied, “How can I buy that sweater?” though it was unclear if the commenter was asking for herself or for her pet.