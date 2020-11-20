台灣人瘋搶限定版甜甜圈口味　老外崩潰：明明就噁心巴拉 | Foreigners appalled by Taiwan Krispy Kreme’s new doughnut flavors

【看CP學英文】國外美食連鎖店來台為迎合當地口味，時不時會推出創意口味來吸引消費者。近日，美國甜甜圈連鎖店Krispy Kreme推出撒上糖霜的「海苔肉鬆」以及「起司肉乾口味」甜甜圈，鹹甜口味吸引不少消費者嘗鮮，然而，新奇口味卻未擄獲老外的心。

To cater to local tastes, international food chains usually offer creative flavors to attract new consumers. Recently, Krispy Kreme, a U.S. doughnuts chain, introduced the “pork floss” and “cheese and pork jerky” doughnuts with sugar glaze, attracting many gourmets from around Taiwan.

The novelty of the flavors, however, failed to win foreigners’ hearts.

一名網友週五在美國論壇Reddit分享台北Krispy Kreme新口味甜甜圈照片，貼文寫道：「在Krispy Kreme台北店鋪發現有趣的新口味-肉鬆甜甜圈、起司肉乾甜甜圈。」

A social media user shared a photo of Taipei Krispy Kreme’s new doughnut flavors on Friday on Reddit along with the photo that read: “Interesting new Taiwanese donut flavors at Krispy Kreme Taipei — Pork Floss Donuts and Cheese Pork Jerky Donuts.”

貼文一出即引發熱議，不少外國網友對新口味不以為然，覺得太噁心。更有外國網友毒蛇說道，推出這種口味表示它們快經營不下去了，甚至有人說，拿辛苦賺來的50元買這款甜甜圈不如買個便當。

The post has drawn much attention among the foreign community with many users saying that they just look “gross.”

One user said that this new flavor indicates that their business is dying while another wrote that he would rather spend hard-earned NT$50 on a lunchbox than on this doughnut.

同時也有人出面緩頰道，這些口味的甜點在一般台灣麵包店都看得到，「除了撒上糖粉？」

Meanwhile, one user commented that these flavored pastries are commonly found in Taiwanese bakeries, “Apart from the sugar glaze?”

然而，台灣人對新口味接受度相對高出許多，當台灣Krispy Kreme宣布將聯名「新東陽」推出限定版口味甜甜圈，不少人搶著到門市購買嘗鮮。

However, Taiwanese have higher acceptability to new flavors. When Taiwan’s Krispy Kreme announced that it would be co-branding a limited-edition doughnut with “Hsin Tung Yang”, many people rushed to the store to give it a try.

吃過的網友形容嘗起來就像「台式肉鬆麵包」。快閃活動已經於11月18日落幕，想嘗鮮的朋友可能要等到以後了!

Those who have had it describe it as “Taiwanese pork floss bread.” The pop-up event ended on Nov. 18, and those who want to try it may have to wait until for some time!