台中秋季必訪景點超放鬆！最夯「天空之境」仙氣爆表｜Embrace the autumn season with these must-visit spots in Taichung

【看CP學英文】綠油油的樹木悄悄換上新衣，以紅通通的面貌向大家宣告秋天的來臨。究竟有那些地方是秋天最佳旅遊景點呢？

Trees quietly get rid of green leaves and turn red, announcing the arrival of autumn. Aren’t you curious about where the best places to visit in fall are?

鰲峰山景觀平台 ｜ Ao-Feng Hill Viewing Platform

位於清水的超夯鰲峰山景觀平台共有兩處觀景平台，第一個圓形平台中間設有白色涼亭，可供遊客坐下歇息或是拍照打卡。而另一個白色半弧形平台擁有無敵視野，能夠輕鬆將180度海景及燦爛夜景盡收眼底。此外，平台中間也有高腳桌，宛如置身戶外吧檯，一邊聊天一邊賞景真的是非常愜意呢！

Located in Qingshui District, Ao-Feng Hill Viewing Platform has gained traction due to its grandstand view. There’s a white pavilion seated in the middle of the first viewing platform, where tourists are able to sit or take gorgeous photos. Another white semi-circle platform offers an unobstructed view of the ocean and spectacle view, especially at night. In addition, bar stools on the platform allows you to chat and enjoy the scenery at the same time.

地址｜How to get there ：台中市清水區鰲海路70號｜No. 70, Aohai Rd., Qingshui Dist., Taichung City

泰安落羽松新秘境 ｜ Tai-an Bald Cypress

又到了落羽松轉紅的季節，若是錯過如此美麗的落羽松秘境實在太可惜啦。一大片紅通通的落羽松，彷彿走入油畫的世界，美麗浪漫的太不真實。今天向大家介紹的落羽松秘境位於台中泰安，就在市區不遠處，交通十分便利，不必舟車勞頓到深山，便可欣賞如畫一般的美景。

When the leaves of Bald Cypress turn red, it will be a pity if you miss such amazing forestation! Walking into the bald cypress, the beauty and a sense of romance it gives off will definitely rock your world. Situated in the downtown of Houli District, Tai-an Bald Cypress is highly accessible unlike other bald cypress sites.

地址｜How to get there ：台中市后里區安眉路26-9號｜No. 26-9, Anmei Rd., Houli Dist., Taichung City

藏寶莊園 ｜Far Far Away Kingdom

享有「台版天空之境」美名的藏寶莊園坐落於太平酒桶山上。這座夢幻莊園不僅提供露營場地、下午茶茶點，最吸引人的是在屋頂的觀景台觀賞雲海及夜景。許多遊客紛紛前來朝聖，在觀景台上拍出一張張動人、仙氣十足的美照，彷彿漫步雲端，踏入仙境。

Dubbed as the “mirror to the sky”, Far Far Away Kingdom sits in Jiutongshan. This dreamlike kingdom provides camping sites, afternoon tea service, and most attractively, the rooftop observation deck, which has gone viral on the Internet because of the captivating sea of clouds and the nights scene. The observation deck is a perfect spot for artistic # Instaworthy photos.

地址｜How to get there ：台中市太平區山田路長青巷23-1號｜No. 23-1, Changqing Ln., Shantian Rd., Taiping Dist., Taichung City | 電話｜Phone: 0978-360-635